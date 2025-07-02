ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd T20I – 04/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I in London.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: England Women in Must-Win Situation With T20I Series On The Line

India Women (IND-W) have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England Women (ENG-W). The hosts will be desperate to keep the series alive when the two teams square off in the third T20I on July 4. The contest will take place at Kennington Oval, London, with the action to kick off at 11:05 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions – 3rd T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Nat Sciver-Brunt was dismissed early in the second game but made 66 off 42 in the first. She has been magnificent in the shorter format this year, piling on over 750 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 145. The England star has seven fifties in this period.

India Women to hit most sixes – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

India have Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana in their line-up. They are better six-hitters than their English counterparts.

Smriti Mandhana to score over – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Smriti Mandhana fell early in the last game but has been in great form overall. In the opening game, she blasted 112 off 65 deliveries. She has over 800 runs against England in T20 internationals at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 140.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Oval in London is a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format. It has hosted two women’s T20Is, with the average first innings score of 174. The women’s Hundred has seen quite a few scores over 140 at this ground.

ENG-W vs IND-W Odds 3rd T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake ENGLAND win the match 1.70 1.58 1.60 1.60 1.65 INDIA win the match 2.19 2.23 2.25 2.25 2.30

Head-to-Head Record ENG-W vs IND-W

England and India women have competed against each other in 32 T20 internationals over the years. England have won 22 T20Is, whereas India have been victorious on 10 occasions. As for the last five encounters, the Women in Blue lead by 3-2.

England Women

The hosts find themselves in a must-win situation after losing the first two games. Following a 97-run defeat in Nottingham, England women lost by 24 runs in Bristol. They had reduced India to 31 for 3 inside the powerplay, but the bowlers could not keep up the pressure.

Chasing 182, England lost their top three for just 17 runs. Tammy Beaumont scored 54 off 35 while Amy Jones made 32 off 27, but they had fallen behind the required rate. Sophie Ecclestone smashed 35 off 23, but it wasn’t enough.

England are likely to make a couple of changes for this game. Charlie Dean could come in for Linsey Smith, while Emily Arlott could be left out for Issy Wong.

Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

India Women

India Women have had different players step up in the first two games to go 2-0 up in the series. Smriti Mandhana and Shree Charani starred in the opening game. In the second match, Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur powered the team to victory.

Rodrigues hit 63 off 41 while Amanjot struck an unbeaten 63 off 40. Richa Ghosh also blasted 32 in 20 to help the side reach 181. Charani bagged 2 for 28 in four overs while Amanjot dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Expect India to go unchanged for this match.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications.

England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms.

Toss Prediction

England opted to chase in the first two games and ended up losing. They could look to change their tactics in this game, while India Women would like to continue the same approach. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to bat first.

ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, London is likely to witness cloudy weather on Friday evening. There could be some threat of rain with a 25% chance of precipitation predicted. The humidity levels could be around 60% while the wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. The temperature should range between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women

The bookmakers continue to be in favour of England Women despite losing the first two games. The home side has a 59% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Sophie Ecclestone has an excellent record against Shafali Verma. She has dismissed the Indian batter three times in T20Is while conceding 38 runs in 37 deliveries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.