ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 4th T20I – 09/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 4th T20I in Manchester.
India Women (IND-W) lead the five-match T20I series against England Women (ENG-W) by 2-1 heading into the fourth game. The home side will be desperate to keep the series alive. The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest on July 9, with the action to begin at 11:00 PM IST. Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.
98/9
97/10
148/10
154/4
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 6 wickets
81/3
80/10
Philippines beat South Korea by 7 wickets
160/5
115/10
Indonesia beat Philippines by 45 runs
–
–
–
–
116/9
118/7
Turkey Women beat Greece Women by 2 runs
114/2
113/8
Serbia Women beat Bulgaria Women by 8 wickets
180/5
117/10
Turkey Women beat Serbia Women by 63 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
156/5
90/6
Ostend Tigers beat Liege Stallions by 66 runs
113/4
112/8
Antwerp Giants beat Brussels Bashers by 6 wickets
122/5
139/9
Antwerp Giants beat Leuven Lions by 17 runs
125/3
123/10
Brussels Bashers beat Gent Wolves by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/6
162/2
Typhoons Women beat Scorchers Women by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
211/3
210/9
England U19 won by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
154/9
152/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
145/4
144/10
England Women A beat New Zealand Women A by 6 wickets
117/10
118/4
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 6 wickets
136/10
187/8
Villianur Mohit Kings won by 51 runs
Villianur Mohit Kings won by 51 runs
–
–
–
–
137/6
135/9
Germany beat Tanzania by 4 wickets
111/3
109/9
Bahrain beat Malawi by 7 wickets
–
–
66/4
72/4
Iyanola Heritage beat Whiptail Smashers by 6 wickets (D/L) method
26/1
131/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 4th T20I match.
Smriti Mandhana blasted an incredible 112 runs in 65 deliveries in the first T20I and scored 56 off 49 in the third. She has amassed 378 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 141.
England Women are depleted with Nat Sciver-Brunt getting ruled out. India, on the other hand, have Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur. Despite losing the previous game, India hit eight more fours than England.
Sophie Ecclestone smashed 35 runs in the second T20I. In the previous game, she made 10 runs and picked up 1 for 24 in four overs. The left-arm spinner has an exceptional record in the shorter format and should enjoy bowling at Old Trafford.
The Old Trafford, Manchester, is a venue where pitches usually offer good assistance for bowlers. The spinners, in particular, should do well in this game. Only one women’s T20I was hosted here. The Women’s Hundred has seen consistently low scores. Out of 12 games in the tournament, the team batting first has touched 140 only twice.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|ENGLAND win the match
|1.76
|1.70
|1.72
|1.70
|1.75
|INDIA win the match
|2.11
|2.05
|2.04
|2.05
|2.10
|ENGLAND win the match
|1xBet
|1.76
|BC Game
|1.70
|Parimatch
|1.72
|Rajabets
|1.70
|Stake
|1.75
|INDIA win the match
|1xBet
|2.11
|BC Game
|2.05
|Parimatch
|2.04
|Rajabets
|2.05
|Stake
|2.10
These two rivals have competed against each other in 33 T20 internationals. England Women have been victorious on 23 occasions while India have managed to win 10 games. The Women in Blue lead the last five encounters by 3-2.
England Women edged past India in the third T20I by five runs to stay alive in the five-match series. The opening pair provided a superb partnership of 137 runs. Sophia Dunkley hit 75 off 53 while Danni Wyatt-Hodge made 66 off 42.
Defending 171, Lauren Filer took 2 for 30 in four overs while Sophie Ecclestone bagged 1 for 24 in her four. In a close thriller, the hosts held their nerves to clinch the win.
England will not have the services of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the remaining two T20Is due to an injury. Paige Scholfield took her place in the playing XI in the previous game.
Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.
The visitors fell short by a narrow margin in London but will look to seal the series in Manchester. India bowlers made a comeback in the previous game after getting smashed by England openers, picking 9 for 35 in the final five overs.
Chasing the target, Shafali Verma struck 47 off 25 while Smriti Mandhana added 56 off 49 balls. They needed 12 off the final over with Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur at the crease but could not get over the line.
Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.
Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.
The pitches at Old Trafford tend to slow down as the innings progresses, making batting first a better option. All three games in this series have been won by the team batting first. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bat first in this match.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
Manchester is expected to witness cloudy weather on Wednesday evening. Rain might not be a concern, however, with only a 9% chance of precipitation predicted. There could be high humidity levels around 80% while the wind gusts travel at up to 28 kmph. The temperature is likely to range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.
England Women are trailing in the series but remain favourites to win this match. The bookmakers have given them a 59% chance of winning this clash.
Lauren Filer rushed Indian batters with sheer pace in the previous game. She eventually dismissed Smriti Mandhana with a hard-length delivery. The battle between these two could be decisive.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 1 wickets