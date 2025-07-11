News
ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 5th T20I – 12/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 11, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 5th T20I in Birmingham.

Cricket / International
12/07/2025 – 23:05
ENGLAND
VS
23:05
12/07/2025
INDIA
1 2
1.92
1.92
1.90
1.90
1.80
1.94
1.90
1.90
1.80
2.00
Odds updated on July 11, 2025 at 8:23 am

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Low-scoring Thriller On The Cards As England Look To End The Series On High 

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between India Women (IND-W) and England Women (ENG-W) will take place on July 12. India have secured the series with an unassailable lead of 3-1. The two teams will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the scheduled start time of 11:05 PM IST. Here, we look at the ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions.

Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions – 5th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 5th T20I match.

Shafali Verma to score over 26.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shafali Verma has found form in this series, smashing 47 off 25 and 31 off 19 in the last couple of games. You can back her to have another good start in the game. 

India Women to win – PARIMATCH @ 2.05, BET HERE

England Women do not have the services of Nat Sciver-Brunt due to an injury. India have looked a much better side in this series, winning three out of four games. Their one loss came in a close contest. 

Sophie Ecclestone to score over 33.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone has scored 61 runs in the last three games. The left-arm spinner has taken 2 for 44 off eight overs in the last two games. Ecclestone should enjoy bowling on a slow surface at Edgbaston. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Edgbaston, Birmingham, is a venue where the pitches are usually on the slower side with assistance for spinners. The venue has hosted 19 women’s T20Is with the average first innings score of 132. 

ALSO READ: 

ENG-W vs IND-W Odds 5th T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
ENGLAND win the match 1.92 1.90 1.80 1.90 1.80
INDIA win the match 1.92 1.90 1.94 1.90 2.00
ENGLAND win the match
1xBet 1.92
BC Game 1.90
Parimatch 1.80
Rajabets 1.90
Stake 1.80
INDIA win the match
1xBet 1.92
BC Game 1.90
Parimatch 1.94
Rajabets 1.90
Stake 2.00

Head-to-Head Record ENG-W vs IND-W 

These two teams have faced each other in 34 T20 internationals, with England Women leading the scoreline. They have won 23 games while India have been victorious 11 times. As for the last five encounters, the Women in Blue lead by 4-1.

England Women

The home side, playing without Nat Sciver-Brunt, needed to win the fourth T20I to keep the series alive but failed to do so. They lost by six wickets after a poor batting performance. 

None of their batters could cross the 22-run mark as they finished with 126 in 20 overs. The bowlers tried to make a match out of it, with Sophie Ecclestone picking 1 for 20 in four overs, but didn’t have enough on the board. 

England are likely to remain unchanged for this game. 

Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

You can switch to new betting sites that offer better odds and user-friendly mobile apps.

India Women  

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the series with a victory in Manchester. Radha Yadav was the star of the show, picking up 2 for 15 in four overs. Shree Charani also bagged 2 for 30 as they restricted the hosts to a low score. 

Chasing the target, Shafali Verma struck 31 off 19 while Smriti Mandhana made 32 off 31. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 24 to steer the team over the line. 

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

  • Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications. 
  • England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms. 
  • For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The pitches at Edgbaston get difficult to bat on as the match progresses. 10 out of 19 T20Is played here were won by the team batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first in this match.

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly clear on Saturday evening. There should be no threat of rain, with only a 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 47% while the wind gusts travel at up to 36 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women 

Despite losing the series, England Women are slight favourites to win this match as per the betting market. The hosts head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana has dominated the left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the shorter format. She has smashed 175 runs in 106 balls while being dismissed four times. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

