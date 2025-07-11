ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 5th T20I – 12/07/2025

Match prediction for England Women vs India Women 5th T20I in Birmingham.

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions: Low-scoring Thriller On The Cards As England Look To End The Series On High

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between India Women (IND-W) and England Women (ENG-W) will take place on July 12. India have secured the series with an unassailable lead of 3-1. The two teams will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the scheduled start time of 11:05 PM IST. Here, we look at the ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions.

Check out our analysis for the ENG-W vs IND-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Live – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 7/0 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

ENG-W vs IND-W Predictions – 5th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this England Women vs India Women 5th T20I match.

Shafali Verma to score over 26.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shafali Verma has found form in this series, smashing 47 off 25 and 31 off 19 in the last couple of games. You can back her to have another good start in the game.

India Women to win – PARIMATCH @ 2.05, BET HERE

England Women do not have the services of Nat Sciver-Brunt due to an injury. India have looked a much better side in this series, winning three out of four games. Their one loss came in a close contest.

Sophie Ecclestone to score over 33.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone has scored 61 runs in the last three games. The left-arm spinner has taken 2 for 44 off eight overs in the last two games. Ecclestone should enjoy bowling on a slow surface at Edgbaston.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Edgbaston, Birmingham, is a venue where the pitches are usually on the slower side with assistance for spinners. The venue has hosted 19 women’s T20Is with the average first innings score of 132.

ALSO READ:

ENG-W vs IND-W Odds 5th T20I

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake ENGLAND win the match 1.92 1.90 1.80 1.90 1.80 INDIA win the match 1.92 1.90 1.94 1.90 2.00

ENGLAND win the match 1xBet 1.92 BC Game 1.90 Parimatch 1.80 Rajabets 1.90 Stake 1.80 INDIA win the match 1xBet 1.92 BC Game 1.90 Parimatch 1.94 Rajabets 1.90 Stake 2.00

Head-to-Head Record ENG-W vs IND-W

These two teams have faced each other in 34 T20 internationals, with England Women leading the scoreline. They have won 23 games while India have been victorious 11 times. As for the last five encounters, the Women in Blue lead by 4-1.

England Women

The home side, playing without Nat Sciver-Brunt, needed to win the fourth T20I to keep the series alive but failed to do so. They lost by six wickets after a poor batting performance.

None of their batters could cross the 22-run mark as they finished with 126 in 20 overs. The bowlers tried to make a match out of it, with Sophie Ecclestone picking 1 for 20 in four overs, but didn’t have enough on the board.

England are likely to remain unchanged for this game.

Possible XI: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

You can switch to new betting sites that offer better odds and user-friendly mobile apps.

India Women

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the series with a victory in Manchester. Radha Yadav was the star of the show, picking up 2 for 15 in four overs. Shree Charani also bagged 2 for 30 as they restricted the hosts to a low score.

Chasing the target, Shafali Verma struck 31 off 19 while Smriti Mandhana made 32 off 31. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 24 to steer the team over the line.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani.

Where to Watch ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the England Women vs India Women match.

Sony Sports Network has the rights for the television broadcast of this series in India. For live streaming, you can head over to the Sony LIV or FanCode applications.

England viewers can catch the action on Sky Cricket on television. Live streaming will also be available on the online Sky platforms.

For those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

The pitches at Edgbaston get difficult to bat on as the match progresses. 10 out of 19 T20Is played here were won by the team batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first in this match.

ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Birmingham is expected to be mostly clear on Saturday evening. There should be no threat of rain, with only a 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 47% while the wind gusts travel at up to 36 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – England Women

Despite losing the series, England Women are slight favourites to win this match as per the betting market. The hosts head into this game with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Smriti Mandhana has dominated the left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in the shorter format. She has smashed 175 runs in 106 balls while being dismissed four times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.