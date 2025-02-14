GJ-W vs BLR-W Predictions – WPL 2025, Match 1 – 14/02/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match 1 in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women host the defending champions in the WPL 2025 opener

The third Women’s Premier League (WPL) edition is set to begin on February 14. Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will face off in the opening game at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Prediction – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL match.

Ash Gardner over 42.5 performance points

Ash Gardner is among the most valuable players in the world. She missed the T20Is against England in the Ashes but was excellent with both bat and ball in the other two formats. Gardner picked nine wickets and scored 190 runs across four games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win

Looking at the two sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an advantage due to their superior bowling attack. They have Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, and Kim Garth. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will rely heavily on Ash Gardner with the ball.

Ellyse Perry to be the top Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women batter

The Aussie superstar hasn’t been in the best form, managing only one fifty in seven games in the Ashes. But she remains a key for this side. Perry has scored 600 runs in the WPL at a phenomenal average of 54 while striking at 125.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara has hosted only three women’s ODIs. The pitch during those three games looked good for batting, with India piling on 314 and 358 in two innings. Expect a flat pitch here with plenty of runs on offer.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Odds WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants Women win the match 1xBet 2.15 Stake 2.1 Parimatch 2.06 BC Game 2.05 Rajabets 2.05 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women win the match 1xBet 1.74 Stake 1.7 Parimatch 1.74 BC Game 1.7 Rajabets 1.7

Head-to-Head Record GJ-W vs BLR-W

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women have faced each other four times in the league. Both teams have won two games each, splitting the scoreline 1-1 in each season.

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants Women have had two disastrous seasons, finishing at the bottom on both occasions. Last year, they won only two matches and lost six. Gujarat have made a few changes for this season, starting with handing over the captaincy to Ashleigh Gardner. They have also added Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh to their roster.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women brought immense joy to the franchise fans after years of waiting for a title win. They beat Delhi Capitals in the final to clinch the trophy. For this season, they have added Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Graham, and Kim Garth to the side.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil, Kim Garth, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh.

Where to Watch GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18. Live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema/Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Toss Prediction

With the pitch likely to be flat and dew potentially playing a role, teams would look to chase. Expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchups, and favourites.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be clear in Vadodara on Friday evening with no chances of rain. The radar shows no chance of precipitation with the humidity around 30%. The temperature should be between 22°C to 26°C, while wind gusts travel at 13 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

The bookmakers have placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women as strong favourites to win this match with a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ashleigh Gardner has had the upper hand over Smriti Mandhana in every format. In T20 cricket, Mandhana has scored 149 runs in 148 deliveries against the off-spinner and has been dismissed eight times.

