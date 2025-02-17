GJ-W vs MUM-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 5 – 18/02/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match 5 in Vadodara.

GJ-W vs MUM-W Predictions: In-form Ash Gardner Look To Lead Gujarat Giants To First Win Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants Women will take on Mumbai Indians Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Tuesday, February 18. The match will be played at the same venue – Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

GJ-W vs MUM-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

Ash Gardner over 48.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83

Ash Gardner has struck 79 off 37 and 52 off 32 in the first two matches this season. She has also taken four wickets with the ball. Her ability to make an impact with both skills makes her a reliable asset.

Mumbai Indians to win – Parimatch @ 1.72

Mumbai Indians have never lost against Gujarat Giants. They boast of a much more potent bowling attack with the likes of Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Nat Sciver-Brunt over 44.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

Natalie Sciver-Brunt bats at number three and bowls regularly, giving her ample time to make an impact. She was excellent in the last game, scoring 80 not-out in 59 deliveries and claiming one wicket.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at Kotambi Stadium have been mostly flat and batters have had a good value for their shots. Three games had the first innings scores of 201, 164 and 143, with low scores in the last two games down to poor batting. Expect another good surface for batting in this match.

GJ-W vs MUM-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Gujarat Giants win the match 2.05 2 2.05 2.05 2.05 MI Women win the match 1.80 1.75 1.72 1.7 1.7

Head-to-Head Record GJ-W vs MUM-W

Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women have met each other four times in the WPL, with the former winning on all four occasions.

Gujarat Giants Women

The Ashleigh Gardner-led side bounced back from a close defeat in the season opener and beat UP Warriorz by six wickets on Sunday. Priya Mishra was the star with the ball, picking 3 for 25 in her four overs while Gardner and Deandra Dottin bagged two scalps each. Chasing 144, Gardner struck 52 in 32 deliveries before Dottin and Harleen Deol finished the game off with unbeaten 30s.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians Women

The inaugural champions had a frustrating outing in their season opener versus Delhi Capitals. Harmanpreet Kaur made 42 off 22 while Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 80 off 59. Lack of support for Sciver-Brunt meant they didn’t get a good finish. Defending 164, Mumbai Indians were taken apart by Shafali Verma in the powerplay but bowlers made a terrific comeback. A few umpiring calls went against them in crunch situations and Mumbai ended up on the losing side.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Where to Watch GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The first three games of the season were won by the chasing sides. Dew has been a big factor at this venue in the second innings. So the team winning the toss should look to field first.

GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the weather forecast, Vadodara should witness a clear evening on Tuesday. There could be some cloud cover but rain is unlikely to be a threat. The temperature is expected to range between 23°C to 27°C, with the humidity levels down to 28%.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

The bookmakers have Mumbai Indians Women as favourites to win this match with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 101 runs off 82 deliveries against Amelia Kerr while losing her wicket twice. This battle in the middle overs could be decisive.

