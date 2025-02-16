Match prediction for Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match 03 in Vadodara.

GJ-W vs UP-W Predictions: Coming off a defeat, Gardner’s Gujarat Giants face Deepti’s UP Warriorz

The third match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women squaring off on Sunday, February 16. Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will host the match, with the action scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GJ-W vs UP-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GJ-W vs UP-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

Ash Gardner to be the player of the match

Ash Gardner was at her belligerent best in the previous game, scoring 79 not-out in just 37 deliveries. The all-rounder then removed two key opposition batters in the powerplay. Gardner has been in superb form with both bat and ball.

Beth Mooney over 29.5 runs

One of the best in the business, Beth Mooney kicked off this season with 56 off 42 deliveries. She is carrying great form with her, having made over 500 runs in the last 10 T20s at an average of 63.

Deepti Sharma over 30.5 performance points

India’s premier spin all-rounder had an excellent WPL season last year. She made 295 runs at an average of 98 and claimed 10 wickets with the ball.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara hosted its first senior level T20 on Friday. The pitch was excellent for batting with over 200 runs scored in each of the innings. In December, three Women’s ODIs were played here, with India registering 314 and 358 in two of those. Expect a batting friendly pitch for this game as well.

GJ-W vs UP-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Stake Rajabets Gujarat Giants win the match 1.80 1.79 1.75 1.75 1.75 UP Warriorz win the match 2.05 1.96 2 2 2

Head-to-Head Record GJ-W vs UP-W

UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women have played against each other four times in the WPL. Warriorz have won three encounters while the Giants came out on top once.

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants Women were in the driving seat for most of the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ashleigh Gardner blasted an unbeaten 79 off 37 and picked two wickets in her first spell to put them on the top. However, some poor fielding and bowling in the second half of the innings meant they failed to defend 201.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz Women, who had reached the top three in the inaugural edition, finished fourth last year. They won three games and lost five. Warriorz will be led by a new captain this season, with Alyssa Healy getting ruled out due to an injury. Deepti Sharma will take the captaincy mantle while they have signed Chinelle Henry as Healy’s replacement. In the WPL auction, Warriorz had signed the Australian leg-spinner Alana King.

Possible XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Where to Watch GJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The season opener saw the team batting second chasing 202 successfully. With dew being a big factor, the toss-winning team is expected to opt to field first.

GJ-W vs UP-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be clear in Vadodara on Sunday evening. Clear skies are expected with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be down to 29%. The temperature is likely to range between 22°C to 26°C, with wind gusts traveling at upto 15 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Giants Women

The bookmakers have Gujarat Giants Women as slight favourites to win this match with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ashleigh Gardner has had her issues against left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone. She has scored 92 runs off 74 deliveries while losing her wicket four times.

