GT vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 67 – 25/05/2025

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 24, 2025 - 5 min read

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match 67 in Ahmedabad.

Cricket / Indian Premier League
25/05/2025 – 15:30
Gujarat
VS
15:30
25/05/2025
Chennai
Odds updated on May 24, 2025 at 6:13 pm

GT vs CHE Predictions: Gujarat Titans Face The Bottom-placed CSK With Top-Two Spot One Win Away 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CHE) in Match No.67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match, with GT looking to seal a spot in the Qualifier. This afternoon’s fixture is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GT vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GT vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

Shubman Gill to score over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Given the kind of season Shubman Gill has had, this seems like a safe bet. The GT skipper has piled on 636 runs in 13 innings at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 156. Gill has hit six half-centuries in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans to have the highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.65, BET HERE

In Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans have the best opening pair in the league. Both players have amassed over 600 runs in the season. CSK, on the other hand, have struggled with their top order.

Total Sixes over 17.5 – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Ahmedabad is an excellent venue for batting, with a high number of sixes every game. This match involves some superb hitters in Gill, Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, and Sherfane Rutherford.   

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Ahmedabad has produced outstanding pitches for batting, with several high-scoring matches. There’s not much help for bowlers, barring some early movement with the new ball. It has been a host to 25 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score reading 189. This number goes up to 216 in the ongoing season after six games. 

ALSO READ: 

GT vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet
Gujarat win the match 1.54 1.55 1.52 1.52 1.50
Chennai win the match 2.51 2.66 2.50 2.55 2.60
Gujarat win the match
1xBet 1.54
BC Game 1.55
Parimatch 1.52
Rajabets 1.52
Baterybet 1.50
Chennai win the match
1xBet 2.51
BC Game 2.66
Parimatch 2.50
Rajabets 2.55
Baterybet 2.60

Head-to-Head Record GT vs CHE 

These two teams have faced each other seven times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have won four of those clashes while Chennai Super Kings have been victorious three times. 

Gujarat Titans

The Titans have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and are one win away from securing a top-two finish. They have 18 points to their name, having won nine and lost four. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered a 33-run defeat in the previous game at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. 

Their bowling was ineffective, conceding 235 with Mitchell Marsh smashing a century. Chasing the target, Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford struck quick 30s but could not get a big score. Shahrukh Khan tried his best with 57 off 29, but it wasn’t enough. 

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings  

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They are sitting at the bottom of the table with only three wins and 10 defeats. In the previous game, MS Dhoni’s CSK lost to the Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 

Ayush Mhatre struck 43 runs in 20 balls at the top while Dewald Brevis hit 42 off 25 down the order. After Brevis fell, CSK could score only 50 off 38 deliveries. Their bowlers were all over the place as RR chased down the target with ease.  

Possible XII: Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Where to Watch GT vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match.

  • The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
  • Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.
  • Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.
  • In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports. 

Toss Prediction 

Chasing is a better option at this ground in T20 cricket. The team batting second has won 14 out of the last 25 matches hosted here. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

GT vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be hazy and warm on Sunday afternoon. There could be a 24% cloud cover, but rain is unlikely to be a concern. The temperature should be high, ranging between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. Expect humidity levels at around 28%, while wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans 

The bookmakers have placed the Gujarat Titans as strong favourites heading into this encounter. GT have a 70% chance of winning this game. 

Key matchup

Shubman Gill has scored 44 runs in 29 deliveries against Khaleel Ahmed in the shorter format. The left-arm pacer has had the last laugh on two occasions. This battle with the new ball could be key. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

