GT vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 35 – 19/04/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match 35 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs DC Predictions: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals Lock Horns For The Top Spot

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 19. They will meet in the first game of Saturday’s double-header at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The action will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GT vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GT vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

Sai Sudharsan to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan has shown ridiculous consistency with the bat in the IPL, averaging over 48. The left-hand batter has scored 329 runs this season at a strike rate of 151. He has registered four half-centuries in six innings, and you can expect him to keep it up.

Gujarat Titans to win the first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Delhi Capitals’ top order hasn’t fired at full potential. Gujarat Titans boast an outstanding top three in Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. You can back them to score more runs in the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational in this tournament. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 11 wickets from six games at an excellent economy of 6.04. Given the kind of form he’s in, expecting Kuldeep to pick at least one wicket seems reasonable.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches here in Ahmedabad are generally excellent for batting. They offer good bounce and not much assistance for spinners. Fast bowlers can get good movement with the new ball. The venue has hosted 22 IPL matches since 2022, with the average batting first score of 185. In two games played here this season, the team batting first has posted 196 and 217.

ALSO READ:

GT vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Gujarat win the match 1.76 1.78 1.82 1.65 1.70 1.75 Delhi win the match 2.11 2.18 1.98 2.00 2.15 2.10

Gujarat win the match 1xBet 1.76 BC Game 1.78 Parimatch 1.82 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.70 Baterybet 1.75 Delhi win the match 1xBet 2.11 BC Game 2.18 Parimatch 1.98 Stake 2.00 Rajabets 2.15 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record GT vs DC

These two teams have competed against each other five times in the IPL. Delhi Capitals clinched three of those matches, whereas Gujarat Titans came out on top twice.

Gujarat Titans

The Shubman Gill-led side has won four out of six matches in the season and has the best net run-rate (1.081) among all teams. Their four-match winning streak came to an end in the previous game, where they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Batting first, Shubman Gill made 60 runs off 38 balls while Sai Sudharsan scored 56 off 37. The rest of the line-up couldn’t capitalise, but Titans still managed 180 on the board. They should’ve defended the total, but some fielding errors cost them big. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with two for 26 in four overs.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the table with 10 points from six games, winning five and losing once. In the previous game, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling super-over finish. Abishek Porel started with 49 off 37, but the innings had stalled a bit. Axar Patel provided the acceleration with 34 off 14 balls while Tristan Stubbs hit 34 off 18 balls.

Mitchell Starc was the hero with the ball, sending yorkers relentlessly and defending nine runs in the final over. In the super over, he conceded 12 runs, which KL Rahul and Stubbs chased in four balls.

If Faf du Plessis passes the fitness test, he should replace Jake Fraser-McGurk in this game.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Where to Watch GT vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Ahmedabad has favoured chasing, with the team batting second winning 13 out of the last 22 matches. But in an afternoon fixture, dew won’t be an issue, and teams would not want to field in this heat. Expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear and hot on Saturday afternoon. There will be high temperatures, ranging between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius. Expect low levels of humidity at around 16%, while wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

The bookmakers believe the Gujarat Titans have a better chance of winning this game. Titans head into this match with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

KL Rahul has a poor record against Rashid Khan in the shorter format. He has scored only 40 runs in 47 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has been dismissed three times. This matchup could be key in this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.