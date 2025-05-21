GT vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 64 – 22/05/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match 64 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs LSG Predictions: Gujarat Titans Aim For A Top-Two Finish

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against each other in match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 22. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest, with GT looking to strengthen their top position. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

Sai Sudharsan to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.75, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan has shown unbelievable consistency in the IPL over the last two seasons. He has amassed 617 runs this season at an average of over 56 and strike rate of 157. Sudharsan has registered five half centuries in the tournament, long with a century in the previous innings.

Gujarat Titans to have the highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.65, BET HERE

Gujarat Titans have an incredible opening pair in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Teams have found it extremely hard to get through them. The duo averages 83 runs per wicket in the IPL.

Mitch Marsh over 28.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Mitchell Marsh has exceeded expectations this season with his batting performance. He has made 443 runs at an average of 40 while striking at 157. The Aussie batter has hit five half centuries in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Ahmedabad have been terrific for batting, with teams registering big scores consistently. Fast bowlers can extract some early movement with the new ball but that’s about it. The venue has hosted 24 IPL matches since 2022, with the average batting first score of 188. That shoots up to 216 for this season after five games.

GT vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Gujarat win the match 1.58 1.55 1.58 1.55 1.58 Lucknow win the match 2.41 2.45 2.56 2.45 2.40

Head-to-Head Record GT vs LSG

These two teams have competed against each other six times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have claimed four of those encounters while Lucknow Super Giants have managed to win twice. LSG clinched the previous game by six wickets, chasing 181 with three balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are sitting at the top of the table with 18 points to their credit from 12 games. The Shubman Gill-led side has been in incredible form, winning nine games and losing only three times. In their most recent game, they defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets.

The bowling attack couldn’t make enough inroads as Delhi posted 199 on the back of a KL Rahul century. Chasing the target, the GT pair of Gill and Sudharsan didn’t give the opponents any chance. Sudharsan scored a stunning 108 not-out in 61 deliveries while the captain remained unbeaten on 93 off 53.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of the playoffs race after losing their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have 10 points from 12 matches, and can only reach 14 points, which won’t be enough.

Batting first, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh provided LSG a great start with a 115-run stand in 10.2 overs. Markram hit 61 off 38 and Marsh struck 65 off 39 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran also made 45 off 26 as they posted 205. LSG bowlers were ineffective as SRH chased down the total with 10 balls to spare.

Digvesh Rathi was handed a one-match suspension for repeated code of conduct offences, and will miss this game.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O’Rourke.

Where to Watch GT vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing has proven to be the better option at Ahmedabad in the shorter format. The team batting second has won 14 out of the last 24 matches played at the venue. Additionally, the dew factor means the captain winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear on Thursday evening, with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. Expect humidity at around 53%, while wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will head into this game as clear favourites considering the form they’re in. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran has a poor record against Kagiso Rabada. He has scored 32 runs in 25 deliveries against the fast bowler, and has been dismissed three times.

