GT vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Eliminator – 30/05/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator in Mullanpur.

GT vs MI Predictions: Former Champions Lock Horns to Get One Step Closer to the Title

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will collide in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 30. The blockbuster contest will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The winner of this game will advance to Qualifier 2.

GT vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-getter in the tournament. He has amassed 679 runs at an average of 52 while striking at 155. The opening batter has been consistent, scoring one century and five half-centuries this season.

Gujarat Titans have an excellent opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, which has been hard to get through on most days. Both of them have over 600 runs in the season.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the standout batter for the Mumbai Indians this season. He has piled on 640 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 168. SKY has smashed five fifties in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Mullanpur has produced balanced pitches this season, with some assistance for bowlers as well as batters. The average batting first innings score at the venue in this tournament reads 173 after four games.

GT vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Gujarat win the match 2.47 2.46 2.32 2.40 2.40 Mumbai win the match 1.55 1.63 1.61 1.57 1.58

Head-to-Head Record GT vs MI

These two teams have competed against each other seven times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have dominated the scoreline with five wins, while Mumbai Indians have been victorious twice.

Gujarat Titans

The Titans finished third in the league stage with 18 points, winning nine and losing five games. The Shubman Gill-led side had a great chance to finish in the top two and get two shots at reaching the final, but lost the last two group matches.

GT lost to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs in the most recent fixture. Prasidh Krishna picked two for 22 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was taken apart. Chasing a mammoth 231, the Titans lost three wickets in five overs. Sai Sudharsan scored 41 off 28 but couldn’t kick on.

Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada will not be available for this game due to international commitments.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had a few results favouring them and were in a position to secure a top-two spot. But they lost the must-win game against Punjab Kings, ending up in fourth place with 16 points.

MI were hammered by Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav hit 57 off 39 but had no support as they managed 184. Bowlers were ineffective, failing to get wickets.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks won’t be available for the playoffs. One of Richard Gleeson or Charith Asalanka will play along with Jonny Bairstow, all of whom were called in as replacements. Deepak Chahar could miss this game after sustaining an injury in the previous game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Krishnan Shrijith, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Where to Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won three out of four games here this season. But teams are likely to prefer chasing, especially with dew potentially making an impact in the second innings. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests Mullanpur is likely to be mostly cloudy on Friday evening. The cloud cover is predicted to be around 78%, but rain should not be an issue. Expect the temperature to range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels should be around 44%, while wind gusts travel at up to 22 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed the Mumbai Indians as strong favourites heading into this clash. GT have a 63% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Shubman Gill doesn’t have a good record against Jasprit Bumrah. He has managed to score only 34 runs in 38 deliveries against the ace pacer and has lost his wicket twice. This could well be the match-defining contest.

