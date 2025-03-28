GT vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 9 – 29/03/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match 9 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Predictions: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians fight for the first win

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in Match No.9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, March 29. Both teams are coming off a defeat in their opening game and will meet at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GT vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GT vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

Shubman Gill to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Shubman Gill looked in great touch in the first game, scoring 33 off 14 deliveries. He has 1,112 runs at this venue, averaging nearly 70 while striking at 165. He has registered four hundreds and four fifties at this ground.

Gujarat Titans to have highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.67, BET HERE

Gujarat Titans have Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order. They are two of the most consistent batters in the league. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. The former has been poor in the league while the latter will be playing only his second game.

Hardik Pandya over 34.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Hardik Pandya will bowl a few overs in this match, considering the inexperienced third pacer. His pace can be effective at this venue. MI also missed his batting in the previous game and he should do well here in the death overs.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Ahmedabad offers good pitches for batting in T20 cricket. There is generally some new-ball assistance for seamers, but batters can dominate after that early phase. The venue has been a host to 20 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score reading 183. In the last game, the Titans and Punjab Kings blasted 473 runs in 40 overs.

GT vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Gujarat win the match 2.05 2.12 2.02 1.95 2.02 2.00 Mumbai win the match 1.80 1.82 1.77 1.70 1.77 1.80

Head-to-Head Record GT vs MI

These two teams have met each other five times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have won three of those encounters, whereas Mumbai Indians came out on top twice.

Gujarat Titans

The Titans lost their opening game of the season by 11 runs against the Punjab Kings. Bowling first, R Sai Kishore produced an excellent spell of three for 30 in four overs. However, the rest of the attack was taken apart as they conceded 243 in 20 overs.

Chasing a big total, the Titans needed a quick-fire start. Shubman Gill hit 33 off 14, but Sai Sudharsan couldn’t keep up with the rate. He scored 74 off 41 while Jos Buttler made 54 off 33. Sherfane Rutherford struck 46 off 28, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket defeat in their season opener at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. Sent in to bat first, MI lost three for 36 inside the first five overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma added a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket, but neither of them could go on to score big. Deepak Chahar’s 28 off 15 helped them reach 155.

Defending a small target, their bowlers could get the early breakthroughs. Vignesh Puthur bowled an impressive spell of three for 32, but it wasn’t enough. Mumbai Indians will have Hardik Pandya back for this game after missing the opening fixture.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju.

Where to Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Ahmedabad has favoured chasing, with the team batting second winning 13 out of the last 20 matches played here. With dew also likely to affect the second innings, expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad should be clear and warm on Saturday evening. There should be no threat of rain. Expect low levels of humidity at around 10%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. The temperature should range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have given the Mumbai Indians a better chance of winning this game. MI head into this game as favourites with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 87 runs against Kagiso Rabada but has lost his wicket three times. This matchup could be key when these two teams meet.

