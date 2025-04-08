GT vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 23 – 09/04/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match 23 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Predictions: Can Gujarat Titans Record Their Fourth Win On The Trot?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 9. The action will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GT vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GT vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last fixture, captain Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls to steer Gujarat Titans to a win. Given the kind of touch he is in, you can back Gill to come good.

Both these teams have some good hitters in their line-up. With players showing great intent and with both teams on the back of consecutive wins, this seems like a safe bet.

The left-handed batter took his time to get going in the league. In the last match against Punjab Kings, he fired a 45-ball 67 to set up his team for a victory. He should do well in Ahmedabad.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad mostly offers a batting-friendly pitch. It typically offers some help to seamers with the new ball, but once that initial phase passes, batters often take control. Since 2022, the venue has hosted 21 IPL matches, with the average score in the first innings standing at 185. In the last fixture played here against the Mumbai Indians, GT blasted 196 runs in the first innings.

GT vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Gujarat win the match 1.79 1.82 1.77 1.75 1.78 1.70 Rajasthan win the match 2.04 2.12 2.05 2.05 2.05 1.95

Head-to-Head Record GT vs RR

Since GT’s inaugural year in 2022, the two teams have faced each other six times. GT came out on top five times whereas RR have beaten GT just once in the tournament so far.

Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans have had a great start to the season so far, winning three out of four games. They are placed second on the table after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Playing an away game, Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first. GT bowlers did a brilliant job in restricting the potent SRH’s top-order as the team was reduced to 152/8. Mohammed Siraj had a good day at the office with a four-fer. Captain Gill, Washington Sundar on his GT debut, and Sherfane Rutherford drove GT to their third consecutive win of the season.

Playing XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford.

Rajasthan Royals

After losing two games, RR are on a winning streak with two wins. However, they are seated in the seventh position with four points. In their last match, they handed Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) a first defeat on the season. The match began with Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson dominating at the top. The duo put together 89 runs in about 10 overs. RR then lost wickets in regular intervals, but quickfire batting from the middle order helped the team finish at 205/4. In the second innings, Jofra Archer removed PBKS’ Priyansh Arya for a golden duck. Except for the fifth wicket partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera contributing 88 off 52, the Kings never found their batting rhythm. Meanwhile, Archer was the pick of the bowlers with an amazing spell of 3/25. The Royals won by a huge margin of 50 runs.

Playing XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya.

Where to Watch GT vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Ahmedabad has favoured chasing, with the team batting second winning 13 out of the last 21 matches played here. With dew also likely to affect the second innings, expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad should be clear and warm on Wednesday evening. There should be no threat of rain. Expect low levels of humidity at around 11%, while wind gusts travel at up to 16 kmph. The temperature should range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill and Co. look on song with three consecutive wins. The bookmakers have given the Gujarat Titans a better chance of winning this game. GT head into this game as favourites with a 53% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler has scored 89 runs against Jofra Archer but has lost his wicket twice. This matchup could be key when these two teams meet.

