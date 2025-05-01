News
GT vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 51 – 02/05/2025

Sandip Pawar
Match prediction for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 51 in Ahmedabad.

Cricket / Indian Premier League
02/05/2025 – 19:30
Gujarat
VS
19:30
02/05/2025
Hyderabad
Odds updated on May 1, 2025 at 9:06 pm

GT vs SRH Predictions: The Titans Can Not Afford More Lapses With Top Two Spots Wide Open 

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against each other in Match No.51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 2. The match will be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with GT looking to get back on the winning track. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GT vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GT vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

Sai Sudharsan over 33.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan has been incredible this season, piling on 456 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 150. The left-hand batter has hit five half-centuries in the tournament, and only once has he failed to reach the 35-run mark. 

Gujarat Titans to have the highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a highly volatile opening pair in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The duo hasn’t had a great season. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans boast of reliable openers in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who have been in terrific touch. 

Heinrich Klaasen over 25.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Heinrich Klaasen has scored more than 25 runs in seven out of nine innings and was unbeaten on 21 in one. He has scored 288 runs this season at an average of 36 while striking at 156. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The pitches in Ahmedabad have favoured batters in recent years, with teams putting on big scores frequently. Fast bowlers can get some movement with the new ball, especially in the second innings. In 23 IPL matches hosted here since 2022, the average batting first score reads 187. The number goes up to 214 for this season after four games. 

GT vs SRH Odds IPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record GT vs SRH 

These two teams have competed against each other five times in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans dominating the scoreline. They have won four out of five encounters, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to come out on top once.  

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have 12 points to their credit from nine games, having won six and lost three. In their previous game, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, GT openers put on a 93-run stand in 10.2 overs. Shubman Gill went on to smash 84 off 50 deliveries while Jos Buttler struck 50 off 26 deliveries coming in at number three. 

Defending 209, their bowlers were ineffective as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted 166 runs for the first wicket in 11.5 overs. 

GT played Karim Janat in the previous game in place of Sherfane Rutherford. They should return to the original combination after the defeat. 

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad  

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ninth on the table with six points from nine games. They have won three games and lost thrice, and can not afford another loss. SRH are coming off a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

Bowling first, Harshal Patel picked four for 28 while Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two scalps each to restrict the opponents to 154. Ishan Kishan then scored 44 off 34 with Kamindu Mendis adding 32 not out in 22 deliveries.  

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.

Where to Watch GT vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

  • The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
  • Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.
  • Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.
  • In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports. 

Toss Prediction 

Chasing has been more productive in Ahmedabad, with the team batting second winning 14 out of the last 23 matches. Dew can be a factor in the second innings, so expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad should be clear and warm on Friday evening, with rain unlikely to pose any threat. The temperature will range between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. Expect low levels of humidity at around 17%, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans 

The bookmakers think the Gujarat Titans have a better chance of winning this game. Titans head into this encounter with a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Shubman Gill vs Mohammed Shami with the new ball could be a match-defining battle. Gill has scored 57 runs in 46 deliveries against the right-arm seamer and has been dismissed twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

