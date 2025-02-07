Match prediction for India vs England second ODI in Cuttack.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England second ODI in Cuttack

Series on the line

After winning the first ODI in Nagpur, the Men in Blue has a chance to wrap up the three-match contest in the second fixture while England will be hoping to turn around their fortunes and keep the series alive. The decisive match is slated to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack with the action scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG 2nd ODI with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 2nd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 1st ODI match.

India to win – 1xBet @ 1.458

The Indian team put up a solid display with both the bat and the ball in the first match. They are looking unstoppable at the moment and are favourites to win the match.

Virat Kohli to be the top batter of the match – Stake @ 3.50

Kohli missed out on the first game due to a sore knee. However, he looks fit to play in the upcoming tie. He is a beast in the 50-overs format and will be eager to put up a good show on his return.

Kuldeep Yadav to be the top bowler for India – Stake @ 4.10

Given that the Cuttack pitch offers turn and Kuldeep can turn the ball both ways, he can pose a serious threat to the England batters and is certainly one of the top picks amongst the Indian bowlers.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was previously a slow-ish track, but it was a batting paradise in its last three ODIs. Although it favours spinners, there’s bounce in the deck for pacers too. In India’s last three ODIs in Cuttack, the average innings score is 356.

IND vs ENG Odds 2nd ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets India win the match 1.45 1.47 1.40 1.42 1.42 England win the match 2.76 2.75 2.96 2.85 2.85

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in ODIs

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the 50-vers format sees India with a comfortable lead. Out of the 108 matches played, the Men in Blue won 59 while England won 44 games. Two matches ended in a draw and five games ended without any result.

India

Virat Kohli will be making a return which means Yashasvi Jaiswal might be dropped. Although he was handed his ODI debut in the last game, he failed to impress after making just 15 games. Shreyas Iyer is expected to retain his place after a stellar fifty alongside Harshit Rana, who was also incredible on his debut. India might also opt to give Arshdeep Singh a chance now to come in and replace Shami.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England

England’s batting order looks set and are unlikely to make any changes to it. The only change expected in the three Lions setup will be Mark Wood coming in for Saqib Mahmood. This means they would have a three-pace three-spin attack, four if Joe Root is considered.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Out of the 19 matches played here, the team batting second has won 12 times. India are always more comfortable chasing and with their batting depth, they wouldn’t mind putting England to bat first if they win the toss.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast shows a bright, hot day in Cuttack with a highest temperature of 32 degrees in the daytime. There is also no rain in the forecast, assuring uninterrupted play.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as a strong favourite, heading into the first ODI with a 68% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Harshit Rana although took a little time with the new ball, was effective in the powerplay in the last match. While he troubled the top-order batters, Rana was also taken to the cleaners by opener Phil Salt. The Indian speedster will hope to win the battle this time around. With both players having a knack for being aggressive, it promises to be a mouthwatering contest indeed.

