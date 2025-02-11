IND vs ENG Predictions – 3rd ODI – 12/02/2025

Match prediction for India vs England third ODI in Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England third ODI in Ahmedabad

Plenty To Play For England As They Hope To Find ODI Tempo

With India already clinching the series, England will be hoping to get a consolation victory when they clash in the third ODI on February 12. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the action scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Predictions – 3rd ODI – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 3rd ODI match.

Shubman Gill loves playing at this venue in Ahmedabad and has been in terrific form. He made 87 off 96 in the first game of this series and backed it up with 60 off 52 in Cuttack. Gill has an outstanding record in the fifty-over format with an average of nearly 59, including six centuries.

The Men in Blue are a considerably better side in these conditions compared to England. They have an in-form batting line-up and a spin attack that has kept England batters in check on this tour. Captain Rohit Sharma’s return to form strengthens the team further.

The England captain Jos Buttler scored a fifty in the first ODI and looked good in his 34-run knock in the second game. Despite his underwhelming record in India, Buttler remains one of the best in the business.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a venue where fast bowlers thrive, thanks to the bounce and lateral movement on offer. Spinners can also get a good purchase here. Batters can score big once they get through the tricky phase. The average first innings score of 251 in the last six innings suggests we could be in for another contest with pacers dominating.

IND vs ENG Odds 3rd ODI

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets India win the match 1.43 1.47 1.47 1.45 1.45 England win the match 2.87 2.75 2.69 2.75 2.75

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in ODIs

The overall head-to-head record between these two teams in ODI cricket is in favour of India. The Men in Blue have won 60 out of 109 games while England claimed 44 matches. At home, India have won 36 out of 54 ODIs.

India

The home side has been clinical in both games to take an unassailable lead in this three-match series. They defeated England in the opening game by chasing down 249 and followed it up with another successful chase of 305. Rohit Sharma returned to form in Cuttack, blasting a delightful 119 off 90 deliveries. India are likely to make a couple of changes for this game, with Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant coming in.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England

England’s tour has just not been up to the mark as they continuously underperform with both bat and ball. None of their batters have been able to convert the starts into big scores, while bowlers have failed to build consistent pressure. England suffered a big blow with Jacob Bethell getting ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Jamie Smith missed the first two games but if fit, he will slot into the side.

Confirmed XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 3rd ODI match in Ahmedabad.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and live streaming will be available on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Four of the last six ODIs played in Ahmedabad were won by the chasing sides. However, teams could still look to bat first as the seamers can get more assistance under lights.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be sunny and pleasant in the afternoon, and mostly clear in the evening. Rain should not be a threat for this fixture, with no cloud cover throughout the day. The temperature is likely to hover around 32°C in the afternoon before cooling down to 22°C in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as strong favourites to win the third ODI with a 69% chance of winning. India have won four of the previous five encounters between the two sides.

Key matchup

Joe Root averages just 25.2 and strikes at 85.7 against the left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the ODI format. Jadeja has dismissed Root in both games this series.

