India seek to continue domination, England aim to end series on a high

India will look to extend their domination, after having already wrapped up the five-match series with a match left. The win at the last game in Pune gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match contest. Nevertheless, England will look to go out on a high when the teams lock horns in the fifth and final fixture on February 1. The match is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the action scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 5th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 5th T20I match.

India have shown why they are the current defending T20 champions by winning the series with a game in hand. Suryakumar Yadav and Co are favourites going into the contest and are likely to avoid any surprises and continue their momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently going through a slump in T20Is. However, despite his recent dip in form, Yadav can score a big knock since he will be playing in front of his home crowd in Mumbai. Plus, his record at the venue is phenomenal with 1,493 runs (second-most by any batter), a strike rate of 156.66 and an average over 38.

The Indian spinner is in sublime form and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 scalps in 4 games at a stellar average of 9.42. Not only that, Varun has already won two POTM awards in the series so far and can once again be a strong contender for the tag.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is expected to favour the batters more. In T20Is, the average first-innings score across eight matches stands is 191. Early in the game, fast bowlers often find assistance with swing and seam movement, posing a challenge for batters during the powerplay. However, the short boundaries and fast outfield provide ample scoring opportunities.

IND vs ENG Odds 5th T20I

1xBet Stake BC Game Parimatch Rajabets India win the match 1.54 1.55 1.55 1.59 1.55 England win the match 2.49 2.5 2.45 2.35 2.45

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in T20Is

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format is somewhat close with India holding the edge. Out of the 28 matches played, the Men in Blue won 16 while the remaining 12 games were won by England. In India, India has won 9 matches, while England has won 6.

India

Shivam Dube’s concussion has cast doubt over his availability for the fifth T20I. As a result, India might consider giving an opportunity to Ramandeep Singh or opting for another game for Harshit Rana if the team management decides to use a second pacer in the bowling attack at the Wankhede. Additionally, Mohammed Shami could replace Arshdeep Singh in the lineup.

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana/Ramandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

**Injuries: Nitish Kumar Reddy (out for series)

England

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is likely to retain his spot in the XI after an impressive performance in his first outing in the series during the last match, where he started with a three-wicket maiden over. England may also opt to rest Jofra Archer, who has featured in all four T20Is so far and reintroduce Gus Atkinson. Additionally, leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed could be given an opportunity to play.

England Probable Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith/Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer/Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 5th T20I match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Given the track record of successful chases at this venue, teams winning the toss may prefer to field first. Also, the dew factor comes into play which will help the chasing team.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be cool and pleasant. The temperature will hover above 25 degrees Celsius and there is no possibility of rain, offering uninterrupted play.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as a strong favourite, heading into the fifth T20I with a 65% chance of winning.

Key matchup

England opener Ben Duckett has looked like a threat during the Powerplay overs and he has managed to get going in the last couple of games. However, with Arshdeep Singh returning to the XI, he will hope to regain his rhythm in the final T20I and put an end to Duckett’s onslaught.

