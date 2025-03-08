IND vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Final – 09/03/2025

Match prediction for India vs New Zealand Final in Dubai.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Odds stacked against the Black Caps as they face India for the ICC trophy

India and New Zealand are set to put all on the line as they face off in the Final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9. The two rivals will lock horns at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the IND vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs NZ Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs New Zealand match.

Virat Kohli is coming off an excellent knock of 84 in the semi-final against Australia. He also scored a terrific century versus Pakistan in the group stage. His record speaks for itself and looks in good touch.

India have been exceptional and have the advantage of playing in these conditions. Their four-pronged spin attack is much better than that of New Zealand. India also have a formidable batting unit and can bat very deep.

Mitch Santner is amongst the best in the world. He was sensational in the semi-final against South Africa, picking 3 for 43 in 10 overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner will be the biggest threat to India in the final.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has served typically dry and slow pitches in this tournament. Spinners get great assistance here while pacers also find some help. For batters, it is tough to find the timing or score runs at a good rate. The average batting first innings at the ground stands at 207 from the last 15 ODIs and 245 in the Champions Trophy 2025.

IND vs NZ Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake India win the match 1.41 1.37 1.45 1.37 1.40 New Zealand win the match 2.99 3.10 2.81 3.10 3.00

India win the match 1xBet 1.41 BC Game 1.37 Parimatch 1.45 Rajabets 1.37 Stake 1.40 New Zealand win the match 1xBet 2.99 BC Game 3.10 Parimatch 2.81 Rajabets 3.10 Stake 3.00

Head-to-Head Record IND vs NZ

The overall head-to-head record between these teams in ODIs is tilted towards India. They have competed against each other 119 times, with India winning 61 matches and the Kiwis taking home 50 ODIs. The Men in Blue have defeated New Zealand in the previous six ODI encounters.

India

The Indian team has been undefeated in the tournament. They won all three games in the group stage before beating Australia in the semi-final by four wickets. Mohammed Shami picked 3 for 48 while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja shared 4 for 89 in 18 overs. Chasing 265, Virat Kohli made a magnificent 84 while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul made crucial 40s to help India reach the third consecutive ICC final.

Possible XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand

The Blackcaps came second in their group, with two wins and a loss against India. In the semi-final, they defeated South Africa by 50 runs at Lahore. Rachin Ravindra scored a stunning century – his fifth in the ICC tournaments. Kane Williamson also made a hundred as they posted 362. Captain Mitchell Santner was the star for them, picking 3 for 43 in 10 overs while Matt Henry bagged 2 for 43 in eight. New Zealand could be without Matt Henry, who suffered a shoulder injury in the semi-final.

Possible XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

10 of the last 15 ODIs played at this venue were won by the team batting second. Dew hasn’t been a huge issue here in this tournament but teams would still prefer a target in front. Expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast in Dubai is likely to be sunny and warm on Sunday afternoon. It could be cloudy and warm in the evening but rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels could be around 43%, with wind gusts travelling up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as the favourites ahead of this match, with a 71% chance of winning. The Men in Blue have been in great form and have the last six encounters.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli has managed to preserve his wicket against Mitch Santner in the fifty-over format but hasn’t been fluent. He has scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 69 and has been dismissed thrice. This could be a decisive battle in this game.

