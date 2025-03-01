IND vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 12 – 02/03/2025

Match prediction for India vs New Zealand Match 12 in Dubai.

IND vs NZ Predictions: India and New Zealand test themselves before Semifinals

India and New Zealand, who have qualified for the semifinals, will meet in the final group fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 2. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this match with the action set to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the IND vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs NZ Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs New Zealand match.

Shubman Gill has scored a century and 46 in two games in the tournament. He has a magnificent record in ODIs, with over 2,700 runs at an average of 62. Gill has eight centuries in the format.

India have defeated New Zealand in all of the previous five encounters. Both teams match well against each other but the Men in Blue hold an edge due to a stronger batting unit with a good depth.

Kane Williamson has had a couple of low scores but remains the safest batter on the NZ side. He has over 7,000 runs in ODIs at an average of 49 with 14 hundreds and 46 fifties.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has produced dry and slow pitches in recent years. It has not been easy to score runs fluently here as you can guess from the average first innings score of 199 in the last 13 ODIs. The venue has hosted two games in this tournament so far, with spinners finding more assistance than pacers.

IND vs NZ Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets New Zealand win the match 2.80 2.75 2.74 2.80 2.75 India win the match 1.45 1.92 1.47 1.45 1.45

Head-to-Head Record IND vs NZ

These two teams have faced each other in 118 ODIs over the years, with India winning 60 and New Zealand claiming 50 games. They share a competitive rivalry in recent years, with the scoreline reading 5-5 in the last 10 completed matches.

India

The Men in Blue booked their spot in the semifinals with victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan. In the previous game, they defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 for 40 while Hardik Pandya bagged 2 for 31 in his eight overs to restrict the rivals to 241. Virat Kohli made an unbeaten century in the run-chase, with Shreyas Iyer (56) and Shubman Gill (46) also making important contributions. India could be without Rohit Sharma In this game due to a hamstring injury, with Gill stepping in as the skipper. Mohammed Shami could also be rested.

Possible XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand

The Mitchell Santner-led side defeated Pakistan in the opening game by 60 runs and followed it up with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Michael Bracewell starred in the last game with 4 for 26 in his four overs. Will O’Rourke bagged 2 for 48 as they restricted the opponents to 236. Chasing the target, they lost two early wickets but Rachin Ravindra delivered a magnificent century. He added 129 runs for the third wicket with Tom Latham.

Possible XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide the live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won nine of the last 13 ODIs played at this venue. Batting gets easier in the second innings so expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast in Dubai looks clear for this match on Sunday with clear skies expected throughout the day. The humidity levels are likely to be around 40%, with wind gusts travelling up to 44 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have placed India as the more likely winner of this match. They have given India a 69% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli has scored 180 runs off 259 balls in the fifty-over format. The scoring rate is low but he has been dismissed only three times. Considering his recent struggles against spin, this will be a key battle.

