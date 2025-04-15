ISL vs MUL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 7 – 16/04/2025

Match prediction for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match 7 in Rawalpindi.

ISL vs MUL Predictions: Islamabad United look to continue their unbeaten run while Multan Sultans search for first win

Islamabad United (ISL) and Multan Sultans (MUL) will go head-to-head in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 16. Coming off a defeat in their tournament opener, the Sultans will be hoping to get their first points on the board when they face the defending champions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ISL vs MUL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ISL vs MUL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.

Mohammad Rizwan to score a fifty – Stake @ 2.45

The wicketkeeper-batter looked in sublime touch in the previous match with an unbeaten 105, although it came in a losing cause. The third-highest run scorer last season, Rizwan, is expected to come good once again for the Sultans and continue his scoring spree.

Islamabad United to win – Batery Bet @ 1.68

Islamabad United are coming off two back-to-back wins, while Multan Sultans suffered a defeat in their opener. United have looked like the better team and have momentum on their side. You can back the reigning champions to win this game.

Akif Javed to be the top bowler of the match – Stake @ 5.40

The Multan Sultans pacer took a three-wicket haul in their loss against the Karachi Kings. He looked in good rhythm in the last match and will bowl with the new ball, where he can strike early and pick up crucial fantasy points.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a venue where batters have thrived over the years. Flat pitches and short boundaries help batters immensely while there’s hardly any assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score at this venue in the last two PSL editions was 209 and 184, respectively. There have been five 200-plus totals already in just six games, so expect a similar surface.

ISL vs MUL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Islamabad United win the match 1.71 1.75 1.63 1.70 1.75 1.75 Multan Sultans win the match 2.16 2.05 2.28 2.15 2.05 2.10

Head-to-Head Record ISL vs MUL

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have faced each other 16 times in the PSL, with both teams winning eight games each. As for the last five encounters, United lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Islamabad United

The reigning champions kicked off their title defence with two consecutive victories over Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The firepower possessed by Islamabad should see the heavy boundary hitting continue, and it could be another long evening for the Sultans, regardless of whether they are setting or chasing a target.

In their previous encounter against Zalmi, Islamabad secured a massive victory of 102 runs after posting a towering total of 243 for five, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan’s fiery 52-ball 106.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Matthew Short, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.

Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans began their campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a narrow four-wicket defeat against the Karachi Kings. The high-scoring thriller at Karachi’s National Stadium saw Multan post an imposing 234-3 after being asked to bat first. Despite their strong total, Karachi comfortably chased down the target in just 19.2 overs, taking full advantage of the batting-friendly pitch.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan stood out with a brilliant unbeaten 105 off 63 deliveries, while Michael Bracewell provided a fiery finish with a quickfire 44* off just 17 balls. However, their efforts weren’t enough to secure a victory as Karachi’s batters dominated the chase. Bowling is an area of concern, as we saw how the Sultans failed to defend a total of 234. They will need to step it up when they lock horns against the defending champions next.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed.

Where to Watch ISL vs MUL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultan PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Three of the four matches played at Rawalpindi in PSL 2025 have been won by the team batting first quite comfortably. This suggests that batting first here is the better option.

ISL vs MUL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be clear and warm on Wednesday evening. With no cloud cover, rain will not be an issue. The humidity levels are expected to be low at around 17%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 29 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

The betting market has Islamabad United as favourites heading into this encounter. They have a 60% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Sahibzada Farhan is looking in stellar form after his century in the previous game. The left-arm pacer Akif Javed picked up three wickets in the last match. This matchup with the new ball will be one to watch out for.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.