ISL vs QUE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 26 – 07/05/2025

Match prediction for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match 26 in Rawalpindi.

ISL vs QUE Predictions: Islamabad United Need to Get It Together After Consecutive Defeats

Islamabad United (ISL) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will go head to head in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 7. Coming off three straight defeats, the defending champions will be hoping to get back on the winning track. The two teams will meet at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the action scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ISL vs QUE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ISL vs QUE Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Sahibzada Farhan to score over 24.5 runs

Sahibzada Farhan is having a terrific season with the bat. He has amassed 320 runs from eight innings at an average of 40 while striking at 151. He has smashed one century and a half century in the tournament.

Islamabad United to win

Islamabad United had a tough time in the Lahore leg on fast pitches with help for pacers. In Rawalpindi, they should return to form as they have the arsenal to do well on slower and flatter pitches.

Jason Holder over 29.5 performance points

Jason Holder has picked 15 wickets in seven games this season at a strike rate of 10.4. He had great success at Rawalpindi, taking nine scalps in three games. Holder has also scored some handy runs down the order.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a venue where batters have enjoyed great success over the years. This season has been no different but the pitches have gotten slower with time. The average first innings score at this venue in this season reads 202.

ISL vs QUE Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Baterybet Rajabets Islamabad United win the match 2 2 1.93 2.15 2.10 2.15 Quetta Gladiators win the match 1.85 1.85 1.87 1.7 1.75 1.7

Head-to-Head Record ISL vs QUE

The head to head record between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators is evenly matched. They have faced each other 20 times, and both teams have won 10 games each. As for the last five encounters, United lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Islamabad United

The reigning champions had a great start to the season with five consecutive wins but have gone off the rails, losing the previous three games. They faced Quetta Gladiators in the previous game and lost by two wickets. Sahibzada Farhan scored 39 off 24 at the top while Mohammad Nawaz hit 49 off 34 coming in at number six to take the team to 157.

Defending the target, Salman Irshad and Naseem Shah bagged identical figures of 2 for 31. Nawaz bowled an excellent spell of 1 for 20 in his four overs. Islamabad were in a winning position but Muhammad Shahzad could not defend 16 off the final over.

Shadab Khan missed the previous game and they had to make few changes because of that. Expect Shadab and Riley Meredith to come into the side.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Kyle Mayers, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Salman Irshad, Riley Meredith.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators are sitting at the top of the table with 11 points from eight games. They have won five games and lost twice. They are on a five-match unbeaten streak, most recently beating Islamabad United by two wickets in a last-over thriller.

Faheem Ashraf took 4 for 25 in three overs as they restricted the opponents to 157. Hasan Nawaz starred in the run-chase, hitting 64 not-out in 41 deliveries, including 16 in the final over.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Ali Majid.

Where to Watch ISL vs QUE PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

India viewers do not have an official source to watch the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won five out seven games hosted here in this PSL season. The pitches have slowed down, and that hasn’t helped the team batting second. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to bat first.

ISL vs QUE PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be clear on Wednesday evening, with rain unlikely to be an issue. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 49%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 15 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Quetta Gladiators

The betting market has Quetta Gladiators as slight favourites heading into this encounter. They have given them a 52% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Rilee Rossouw has struggled against Shadab Khan in the shorter format. He has scored 87 runs in 82 deliveries, and has lost his wicket six times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.