KAR vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 10 – 20/04/2025

Match No.10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will witness Karachi Kings (KAR) and Islamabad United (ISL) going head-to-head on April 20. The Sunday night fixture will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

KAR vs ISL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Jason Holder over 32.5 performance points

Jason Holder has been incredible for Islamabad United this season. He has taken nine wickets in three games at a strike rate of just 6.6. Holder has also scored 52 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 208. Given his form and all-round ability, this seems like a good bet.

Islamabad United to win

Islamabad United have been unbeaten in the tournament. They have a great balance in their playing XI, with quality bowling, a deep batting line-up, and good match-up options. With the kind of form they’re in, you can back them to win this game.

Hasan Ali over 20.5 runs

Hasan Ali has been terrific with the ball in the last couple of games. He bagged four for 28 against Lahore Qalandars and backed it up with three for 27 against Quetta Gladiators. He also scored 27 runs versus the Qalandars.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The National Stadium in Karachi generally produces pitches with decent help for both batters and bowlers. The average batting first score at this venue in the previous PSL season was 167. This season, the batting first scores have been 234, 201, and 175 in three games, respectively.

KAR vs ISL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Karachi Kings win the match 2.04 2.05 2.03 2.05 2.05 2.00 Islamabad United win the match 1.79 1.75 1.78 1.80 1.75 1.80

Head-to-Head Record KAR vs ISL

It’s a lopsided head-to-head record between these two teams, with Islamabad United dominating the scoreline. They have won 16 out of 22 encounters, whereas Karachi Kings have managed to win only six times. Islamabad United haven’t lost to Karachi in the last eight clashes.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings have won two of their three games in the PSL 2025, with the net run-rate reading -0.014. David Warner’s men are coming off a 56-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in their last outing. Batting first, Tim Seifert and Warner got them off to a 60-run stand inside the powerplay but lost three quick wickets. James Vince then scored 70 runs in 42 balls to help his side to 175.

Bowlers did an outstanding job of defending the target. Hasan Ali bagged three wickets while Mohammad Nabi took two for seven in four overs. Abbas Afridi also snared two for nine in two overs.

Shan Masood missed the previous game but could be back for this encounter. Karachi had also brought in Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal for Adam Milne and Fawad Ali.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United sit at the top of the table with three wins in three games, and a superb net run-rate of 2.947. In the previous game, they hammered Multan Sultans by 47 runs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 53 off 35 opening the innings while Colin Munro hit 48 off 25 balls. Haider Ali (33 off 18) and Jason Holder (32* off 14) powered the side to 202.

Holder continued his form with the ball, picking up four for 25 in four overs while Imad Wasim bagged two scalps. Salman Agha missed the previous game due to an injury. If fit, United will tweak their playing XI, with Azam Khan likely to be dropped.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith.

Where to Watch KAR vs ISL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won 62% of the matches hosted here in the last eight years. However, the trend this season is quite opposite. The last two games were won by the team batting first, and Karachi even chose to bat first in the previous game. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bat first.

KAR vs ISL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Karachi is likely to be clear on Sunday evening, with no cloud cover or rain forecast. The humidity levels could be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

Islamabad United will be the favourites heading into this game as per the bookmakers. They are unbeaten in the season so far, and have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Colin Munro has been in good touch with the bat, while Hasan Ali is in great bowling form. Munro has scored 23 runs off 17 balls against the seamer and has been dismissed once.

