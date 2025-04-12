KAR vs MUL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 3 – 12/04/2025

Match prediction for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match 3 in Karachi.

KAR vs MUL Predictions: Mohammad Rizwan’s Men Eye A Winning Start Against David Warner’s Karachi Kings

Match No.3 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will have Karachi Kings (KAR) and Multan Sultans (MUL) locking horns on April 12. The second game of the Saturday double-header will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the action set to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KAR vs MUL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KAR vs MUL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.

Mohammad Rizwan to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most consistent batters in the PSL. He has over 2,400 runs in the league at an average of 41, including one century and 20 half centuries. Rizwan has an excellent record at this venue, averaging around 51.

Karachi Kings over 23.5 runs before first wicket – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Karachi Kings are likely to have Tim Seifert and David Warner opening the innings. Seifert is coming off a superb T20 series against Pakistan, while Warner is one of the safest batters in the game.

David Warner over 26.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

David Warner may have retired from international cricket, but he remains a valuable asset in franchise cricket. He had a terrific BBL season earlier this year, scoring 405 runs at an average of 45. Back him to have a good start on this pitch.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the National Stadium, Karachi, are generally balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The average batting first score in the previous PSL edition at this ground was 167. Since this is the beginning of the season, you can expect a flatter pitch on offer.

KAR vs MUL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Karachi Kings win the match 1.81 1.85 1.83 1.80 1.85 1.80 Multan Sultans win the match 2.01 1.95 1.96 2.00 1.95 2.00

Head-to-Head Record KAR vs MUL

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have played against each other 15 times in the PSL. Multan Sultans have won seven games while Karachi Kings have been victorious five times. Multan leads the last five encounters by 4-1.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings won their only PSL trophy in 2020 but have failed to reach the playoffs in any of the seasons since. Last year, they won four out of 10 games and finished fifth on the table. Karachi Kings have brought David Warner on board and have handed him the captaincy reins. They also signed Adam Milne, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Nabi in the PSL 2025 draft.

Williamson is set to miss a few games at the start of the season. Warner, James Vince, Tim Seifert, and Milne are likely to be preferred as the four overseas starters.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Zahid Mahmood.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have been plagued by the finals jinx, having ended up as the runners-up in the previous three PSL editions. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be desperate to clinch their second title this year.

Multan Sultans have bolstered their squad with new additions such as Michael Bracewell, Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Gudakesh Motie, and Joshua Little. As for the four overseas starters, Bracewell, Charles, Hope, and Chris Jordan could get the nod.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Akif Javed.

Where to Watch KAR vs MUL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the Fancode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

There’s a strong bias for chasing at this ground with the team batting second winning 62% of the matches in the last eight years. With dew likely to come into play in the second innings, you can expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

KAR vs MUL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Karachi should witness clear weather on Saturday evening, with no forecast of cloud cover or rain. The humidity levels are expected to be around 64%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 33 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

The bookmakers have placed Karachi Kings as favourites heading into this encounter. KAR will walk into this fixture with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Shan Masood has scored only 12 runs off 14 balls against Usama Mir. The sample size is short, but he has been dismissed twice by the leg-spinner.

