KAR vs PES Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 11 – 21/04/2025

Match prediction for Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 11 in Karachi.

KAR vs PES Predictions: Karachi Kings Hope To Get Back On Winning Track

Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be up against each other in match no. 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 21. The contest will take place at National Stadium in Karachi, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KAR vs PES match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KAR vs PES Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

James Vince to be the top Karachi Kings batter

James Vince has scored 175 runs in this tournament at an average of 44 and strike rate of 176. He has hit one century and a half century in four innings. Vince is a prolific run-scorer in T20 cricket around the globe, and you can back him to come good here.

Karachi Kings to win first 6 overs

Karachi Kings have a strong top three in Tim Seifert, David Warner, and James Vince. While Warner hasn’t fired yet, Seifert and Vince have looked in excellent form. You can take a punt on them to have the most runs in the powerplay.

Hasan Ali to be the top Karachi Kings bowler

Hasan Ali has been superb in the ongoing season. He has taken nine wickets in the last three games at an economy of under 7. The right-arm seamer claimed 4 for 28 against Lahore Qalandars, and 2 for 28 in the most recent outing.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The National Stadium in Karachi has traditionally been a balanced venue with both batters and bowlers enjoying success. The average batting first score at this venue since the previous PSL season stands at 171. This season, the batting first has posted over 200 in two out four games.

KAR vs PES Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Karachi Kings win the match 1.84 1.80 1.78 1.75 1.75 1.80 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1.97 2.05 2.04 2.05 2.05 2

Head-to-Head Record KAR vs PES

Peshawar Zalmi dominate the head-to-head record against Karachi Kings. They have won 15 out of 21 matches while Karachi have managed to win six times. Peshawar Zalmi have lost only once in the last eight encounters.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings occupy third spot on the points table, having won two and lost as many games this season. The David Warner-led side lost to Islamabad United in the previous game by six wickets.

Their batting unit had a miserable outing, with none of the frontline batters making a significant contribution. Abbas Afridi smashed 24 not-out in nine deliveries coming at number nine to stretch the total to 128.

Hasan Ali picked up two scalps in the powerplay but Karachi didn’t have enough runs to mount the pressure. Shan Masood missed the previous game as well, with Saad Baig playing in place.

Possible XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi finally opened their account in this season with a win over Multan Sultans by 120 runs. They have one win in three games with a poor net run-rate of -1.033. In the previous game, they lost both openers early but Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore put on a 79-run stand. TKC hit 52 off 30 while Haris struck 45 off 21. Abdul Samad’s 40* off 10 at the end powered them to 227.

Defending the target, Ali Raza took 4 for 21 in four overs while Arif Yaqoob bagged 3 for 20 in his four to clinch a comprehensive victory. Karachi brought in Abdul Samad and Luke Wood in the previous game.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mitch Owen, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

Where to Watch KAR vs PES PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The record in the last eight years shows the chasing team has had more success, with a win percentage of 62. Since the last season, the chasing side has won 10 out of 16 matches hosted here. So expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

KAR vs PES PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Karachi should witness clear weather on Monday evening. The forecast suggests rain will not be a concern. The humidity levels could be around 35%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 30 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Karachi Kings

Looking at the betting markets, Karachi Kings head into this game as favourites. They have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Babar Azam has scored 140 runs in 122 balls against Hasan Ali in the shorter format. The pacer has dismissed the star batter four times. This could be a key battle in this game.

