KKR vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 57 – 07/05/2025

Match prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match 57 in Kolkata.

KKR vs CHE Predictions: The Knight Riders Must Win to Keep The Playoffs Hopes Alive

Match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) going up against each other on May 7. The Knight Riders continue to be in a must-win situation as they host Chennai at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The action is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KKR vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KKR vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Ravindra Jadeja over 38.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting in the middle order and scoring consistently. He has made 260 runs in the tournament at an average of 37, with two half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has also bagged seven wickets.

KKR to win – Batery Bet @ 1.68, BET HERE

The Knight Riders have been in much better shape this season compared to CSK, who have looked ordinary. KKR have a more in-form bowling attack while the batting unit is coming into its own.

Varun Chakravarthy over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.90, BET HERE

Varun Chakravarthy was excellent in the previous game, picking up two scalps. He has taken 15 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 7.23 while striking every 17.2 deliveries. Back him to claim at least one wicket in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Eden Gardens, Kolkata has produced terrific pitches for batting in recent years. Spinners have found some assistance this season but that hasn’t stopped teams from scoring big. The average first innings score at the venue reads 202 after six games.

ALSO READ:

KKR vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Kolkata win the match 1.60 1.55 1.66 1.63 1.57 1.63 Chennai win the match 2.35 2.20 2.23 2.46 2.4 2.30

Head-to-Head Record KKR vs CHE

The head to head record between these two teams is heavily in favour of Chennai Super Kings. They have won 20 out of 32 clashes whereas KKR have been victorious on 12 occasions. As for the last five encounters, the Knight Riders lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders are hanging in the playoffs race with their recent win over Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling finish. They have 11 points from 11 games, having won and lost five times each. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 44 off 31 coming in at number four in the previous game. Andre Russell was promoted slightly up the order and he smashed 57 off 25 to power the side to 206.

KKR had reduced the Royals to 71 for 5 inside eight overs but Riyan Parag almost took the game away with a blistering 95 off 45. Following his dismissal, they eventually clinched the game by 1 run with a runout on the final delivery.

The Knight Riders made a couple of changes for the previous game, bringing in Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh. They should remain unchanged.

Possible XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the table. MS Dhoni taking over the reins hasn’t helped as they have lost their last four games, currently sitting with nine defeats in 11 games. CSK lost the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just 2 runs.

Chasing 214, Ayush Mhatre scored a magnificent knock of 94 runs in 48 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja hit 77 off 45 but CSK could not get over the finish line when they needed 43 in the final four overs.

Possible XII: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Where to Watch KKR vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won three out of five resulting games this season. Dew can be a factor in the second innings, making it harder to bowl. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to field first.

KKR vs CHE IPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be mainly clear and humid on Wednesday evening. There could be around 68% cloud cover but with only a 3% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be high at around 84% while the wind gusts travel at up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

Given the form of these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will be favourites to win this match. The bookmakers have given KKR a 61% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ajinkya Rahane has been in superb touch with the bat. His battle against Ravindra Jadeja could be key in the middle overs. He has managed to score only 36 runs in 37 deliveries, and has been dismissed once.

