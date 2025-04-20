KKR vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 39 – 21/04/2025

Match prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match 39 in Kolkata.

KKR vs GT Predictions: Inconsistent Knight Riders Take On In-form Titans At Home

Match No.39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the contest, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KKR vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KKR vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Sai Sudharsan has been in ridiculous form with the bat. He has amassed 365 runs from seven innings this season at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 151. The GT opener has smashed four half-centuries in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill at the top of the order. These are two of the most secure batters at the crease. KKR, on the other hand, have a volatile opening pair in Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock.

Prasidh Krishna has been sensational for the Gujarat Titans. He has picked up 14 wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.44 and a strike rate of 11.4. Krishna is coming off a four-wicket haul in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Eden Gardens has produced some good pitches for batting in recent years. The previous game played here witnessed over 460 runs across two innings. Since the start of IPL 2024, the average first innings score at this venue reads 198.

KKR vs GT Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Kolkata win the match 1.83 1.85 1.83 1.75 1.80 1.80 Gujarat win the match 1.98 2.08 1.98 1.90 2.00 2.00

Head-to-Head Record KKR vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have faced each other only three times. Titans won two of those games while KKR came out on top once. One fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders haven’t been able to win two consecutive games this season. They have won three and lost four games. In the previous outing, they lost to Punjab Kings by 16 runs in a humiliating manner.

Bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the opponents to just 111. Harshit Rana picked three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine bagged two scalps each. Chasing the target, Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 37 had put them in a good position, but a massive collapse saw them lose eight wickets for 33 runs.

Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are in the top two on the table with five wins in seven games, and the best net run-rate in the competition. They are coming on the back of a seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. Prasidh Krishna bagged a four-wicket haul, but they couldn’t stop Delhi from posting over 200.

Chasing the target, the Titans lost their captain, Shubman Gill, early due to a mix-up. Jos Buttler was the star of the show, smashing 97 not out in 54 balls. Sai Sudharsan (36 off 21) and Sherfane Rutherford (43 off 34) played good supporting roles.

GT left out Washington Sundar in the previous game, but against a side with several left-handers, they could bring him back.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Where to Watch KKR vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won five of the previous 10 IPL games hosted at the venue. Dew can cause some issues in the second innings, and that could tempt the toss-winner to field first.

KKR vs GT IPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Kolkata is likely to be mostly clear and breezy on Monday evening. Rain should not be a concern with only 9% cloud cover. The humidity is expected to be very high, at around 86%, while the wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph. As for the temperature, it should be in the high of 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Titans

As per the betting markets, the Gujarat Titans will be favourites heading into this away match. They are in good form and have a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Shubman Gill has faced 12 deliveries against Sunil Narine but has struggled. He has managed to score only 13 runs and has been dismissed twice. The match-up could be interesting if Gill survives the powerplay.

