KKR vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 21 – 08/04/2025

Match prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 21 in Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG Predictions: The Knight Riders Look To Carry Momentum From A Huge Win At Home

Match No.21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 8. The rescheduled match is set to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the action to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off a strong win in their previous games. They would hope to build on the momentum.

Check out our analysis for the KKR vs LSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KKR vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

Varun Chakravarthy over 20.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Varun Chakravarthy was magnificent in the previous game, picking three for 22 in his four overs. He has taken 16 wickets from the last nine games in the IPL at an economy of 6.19 and a strike rate of 12. Given his form and the opponent, you can expect him to take at least one wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders to win – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

If the Eden Gardens pitch is anything like the previous game hosted here, LSG’s batting unit could struggle big time. KKR also have a better all-round bowling attack compared to LSG. You can back KKR to win this game.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi over 23.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has gotten a good start in each of the four games this season. He has scored 22 or more in all four innings, and he is coming off a superb fifty off 32 deliveries in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Eden Gardens has usually produced good pitches for batting in recent years. But the previous game had a slower pitch where bowlers found good assistance here. The average first innings score at this venue since the start of the last year reads 195.

ALSO READ:

KKR vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Kolkata win the match 1.77 1.79 1.80 1.75 1.75 1.70 Lucknow win the match 2.08 2.18 2.01 2.05 2.07 1.95

Kolkata win the match 1xBet 1.77 BC Game 1.79 Parimatch 1.80 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.75 Stake 1.70 Lucknow win the match 1xBet 2.08 BC Game 2.18 Parimatch 2.01 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2.07 Stake 1.95

Head-to-Head Record KKR vs LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times since the latter were introduced to the league. LSG won the first three encounters while KKR came out on top in the last two matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders have played four matches in the tournament, winning and losing two each. They are coming off a comprehensive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs. Batting first, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a 32-ball fifty while Venkatesh Iyer smashed 60 off 29 deliveries. Rinku Singh also made 32* off 17 as KKR posted 200 on the board.

Vaibhav Arora starred with the ball, picking up three for 29, including Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. Varun Chakravarthy also snared three for 22 in his four overs to register a dominant win. Given Sunil Narine’s form with the bat, KKR might demote him down the order.

Possible XII: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants are one spot below KKR on the points, having won two out of their four games. Previously, they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at home. Mitch Marsh got them to a great start with 60 off just 31 deliveries. Aiden Markram then struck 53 off 38 as they pushed the total to 202.

Defending the target, most of the LSG pacers were expensive, but Digvesh Rathi’s spell turned out to be the difference. He took a wicket and conceded just 21 runs in four overs.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep.

Where to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing team has won five of the previous nine IPL games. But dew will not be a factor in this afternoon game so expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

KKR vs LSG IPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday afternoon. There could be around 50% cloud cover, but rain should not be an issue with only a 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity should be around 54% while the wind gusts travel at up to 37 kmph. As for the temperature, it should be in the early to mid 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

As per the betting markets, KKR will be favourites to win this encounter. They have a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran has struck 68 runs in 42 deliveries against Varun Chakravarthy in the shorter format but has lost his wicket twice. The battle between these two could decide the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.