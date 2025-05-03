KKR vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 53 – 04/05/2025

Match prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match 53 in Kolkata.

KKR vs RR Predictions: The Knight Riders Must Win To Stay Alive In The Playoffs Race

Match No.53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 4. The Knight Riders can not afford to lose when they host the Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KKR vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KKR vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

Sunil Narine over 36.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Sunil Narine may not do much with the bat in this game, given the threat of Jofra Archer. But his bowling remains a big asset. He has taken 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.69 while scoring 178 runs with the bat.

RR to have the highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Rajasthan Royals have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top. Jaiswal has been in incredible form, while Suryavanshi has been impressive. KKR, on the other hand, have a struggling top order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to hit most sixes for RR – Stake @ 5.50, BET HERE

The left-hand batter has been in glorious touch, amassing 439 runs in the season. He is fourth on the six-hitting list, having done so 24 times. Back him to hit the most number of sixes from the RR side.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens has produced some excellent pitches for batting in recent years. This season has also witnessed a few high-scoring matches. The average first innings score at this ground stands at 202 after five games.

ALSO READ:

KKR vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Kolkata win the match 1.61 1.67 1.62 1.65 1.58 1.55 Rajasthan win the match 2.32 2.38 2.30 2.25 2.40 2.20

Kolkata win the match 1xBet 1.61 BC Game 1.67 Parimatch 1.62 Rajabets 1.65 Baterybet 1.58 Stake 1.55 Rajasthan win the match 1xBet 2.32 BC Game 2.38 Parimatch 2.30 Rajabets 2.25 Baterybet 2.40 Stake 2.20

Head-to-Head Record KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 30 times over the years. KKR have clinched 15 of those games, whereas RR have come out on top 12 times. As for the last five encounters, the Royals lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders have nine points from 10 games, having won four and lost five, with one match ending in a no result. They are coming off a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the previous game. Batting first, Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 44 off 32 and Rinku Singh scored 36 off 25 as they posted 204 on the board.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball, picking up three for 29 in four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets to hold off the opponents.

KKR made one change to the line-up last game, bringing in Anukul Roy for Chetan Sakariya. Expect them to revert to Sakariya. Ajinkya Rahane injured his hand during the last game. His availability remains to be seen.

Possible XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are out of the playoffs race for this season after losing eight of their 11 matches. Following a spectacular win over the Gujarat Titans, they suffered a 100-run drubbing at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.

Bowlers were ineffective as MI piled on 217 runs in 20 overs. Chasing that target, the Royals were shell-shocked, losing half the side in the power play. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 as they were eventually bowled out for 117.

Wanindu Hasaranga missed the previous game due to a niggle. If fit, he should slot into the playing XI. Sandeep Sharma was ruled out of the tournament.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh.

Where to Watch KKR vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Three out of four resulting games this season were won by the team batting first. But teams have preferred chasing at this venue, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings. Expect the toss-winner to field first.

KKR vs RR IPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be mostly cloudy in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon. There could be around 75% cloud cover with a 4% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be at 70% while the wind gusts travel at up to 35 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

As per the betting markets, Kolkata Knight Riders will be favourites ahead of this match. They have a 61% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in magnificent form. His battle against Vaibhav Arora with the new ball could be key. Jaiswal has hit 26 runs in 17 balls against the seamer and has been dismissed once.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.