KKR vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 15 – 03/04/2025

Match prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 15 in Kolkata.

KKR vs SRH Predictions: Amidst The Pitch Controversy, Knight Riders Take On Sunrisers At Home

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 3. The finalists of the previous season will lock horns at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the KKR vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

KKR vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

Travis Head has been in sensational form with the bat. He struck 67 off 31 and 47 off 28 in the first two games. Head looked in good touch in the previous game in his short stay of 12-ball 22. Given the form he’s in, you can back him to score big in this game.

KKR’s batting unit has not clicked in this season yet. SRH have also been underwhelming in the last two games, but their batters are in much better form in comparison. In Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma, SRH have a destructive line-up.

Heinrich Klaasen hasn’t fired to his full potential yet in this season, but has played good cameos. He has smashed 92 runs off 50 deliveries in three innings so far. He also keeps the wickets, increasing chances of additional points. Back Klaasen to accumulate over 35.5 points in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has produced good pitches for batting in recent years. The bowlers haven’t been able to find any assistance here. Since the start of the previous season, the average first innings score at the ground reads 195.

Head-to-Head Record KKR vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated the rivalry against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have faced each other 28 times, with KKR winning 18 matches and SRH coming out on top nine times. At Eden Gardens, KKR lead the scoreline by 11-4. The Knight Riders have also won four out of the previous five encounters.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The reigning champions haven’t had a desired start to their title defence, losing two of the first three games. In their previous outing, they took an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Having been asked to bat first, KKR suffered a big collapse, losing half the side for 45 runs. They could not recover from it, and they were bundled out for 116.

The pitch had enough help in it even in the second innings, but KKR just didn’t have enough on the board. They had to use Manish Pandey as an impact sub, but in a normal situation, Vaibhav Arora will get the nod.

Possible XII: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The runners-up of the previous season, SRH, began the season with a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals but then lost two back-to-back games. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, the SRH top order failed badly, losing four for 37 inside the powerplay. Aniket Verma stepped up with an outstanding 74 off 41 balls, but wickets kept falling and SRH were bowled out for 163.

Sunrisers ended up losing by a big enough margin, but they found a new prospect in Zeeshan Ansari, who bagged three wickets.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari.

Where to Watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Five of the previous eight IPL games played here were won by the chasing teams. Flat pitches and dew make it hard to defend the totals here. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

KKR vs SRH IPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Kolkata could be partly cloudy for this game, with around 38% cloud cover predicted. Rain, however, is unlikely to be a threat. There will be high humidity at around 73% while the wind gusts travel at up to 27 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad

As per the betting markets, SRH are favourites to win this encounter. They have a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami could be a key battle in this game. The left-hand batter has scored 54 runs off 36 deliveries against the Indian pacer, and has been dismissed three times.

