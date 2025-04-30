LAH vs ISL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 19 – 30/04/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match 19 in Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Predictions: Can Shaheen Afridi’s Qalandars End United’s Unbeaten Streak?

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Match No.19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 30. Playing at home, Qalandars will be hoping to break the winning streak of Islamabad United. The two teams will meet at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

LAH vs ISL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Jason Holder has been superb in the tournament. He has taken 12 wickets in five games at a strike rate of just nine, including best figures of four for 25. He has also hit 52 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 208.

Islamabad United have been unbeaten in the tournament, with several players stepping up at different points. They have a strong, deep batting unit with multiple all-rounders helping balance the side.

Daryl Mitchell has scored 210 runs in six innings this tournament, averaging 35 and striking at 158. The Kiwi batter has hit two half-centuries in the season, including 64 off 38 in the previous game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The first two games hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium this season saw good assistance for bowlers. But the third game had a typical Lahore pitch with over 370 runs across two innings. The average first innings score in the past two PSL editions at the venue was 186.

LAH vs ISL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Lahore Qalandars win the match 2.07 1.95 1.97 1.95 1.00 2.05 Islamabad United win the match 1.77 1.85 1.84 1.85 1.80 1.75

Head-to-Head Record LAH vs ISL

These two teams have competed against each other 20 times over the years. Islamabad United have claimed 10 of those games while Lahore Qalandars came out on top nine times. As for the last five encounters, Qalandars lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have played six matches in the ongoing PSL 2025, winning and losing three each. In the previous game, they defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets. Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 24 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was ineffective.

Chasing 187, Abdullah Shafique made 34 off 25 coming in at number three. Daryl Mitchell was excellent, scoring 64 off 38 while Sikandar Raza struck 40 in 21 balls to finish the game.

Lahore made a couple of changes in the last game, bringing in Curran and Mohammad Naeem.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United occupy the top spot on the table with five wins in five games. The Shadab Khan-led side is coming off a seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the previous game. Jason Holder picked up one wicket for 25 in four overs while Mohammad Nawaz bagged one wicket for 13 in two overs to restrict the opponents to 168.

Andries Gous starred in the run-chase, hitting a blistering 80 off 45 deliveries. Colin Munro played a good supporting role with 45 off 28 as they chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

United also made a couple of changes for the previous game, with Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad getting an opportunity.

Possible XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Andries Gous (wk), Colin Munro, Mohammad Nawaz, Saad Masood, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Salman Irshad, Riley Meredith.

Where to Watch LAH vs ISL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match.

Indian residents will not have any official platform to watch the remainder of the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

The teams are likely to prefer chasing here as dew can make it harder for bowlers in the second. So expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

LAH vs ISL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests that Lahore should witness mainly clear and warm weather on Wednesday evening. There could be around 45% cloud cover, but rain is unlikely to pose any threat. The humidity levels are likely to be low at 22%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Islamabad United

Islamabad United, who are undefeated this season so far, will head into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Fakhar Zaman vs Shadab Khan could be a key battle in this game if Fakhar gets through the powerplay. He has scored 64 runs in 42 deliveries against the leg-spinner and has been dismissed five times.

