LAH vs KAR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 24 – 04/05/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match 24 in Lahore.

LAH vs KAR Predictions: Crucial Contest for Qalandars and Kings With Top Two Spots Up For Grabs

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will be up against Karachi Kings (KAR) in match no. 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 4. Both teams will be vying for the top two spots when they meet at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LAH vs KAR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LAH vs KAR Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

Sikandar Raza over 30.5 performance points

Sikandar Raza was excellent against Islamabad United, hitting 39 off 17 and picking up 3 for 20. He has scored 220 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 155 while taking eight wickets with the ball.

Karachi Kings to win first 6 overs

Both these teams have strong top orders but Karachi Kings hold an edge with Tim Seifert, David Warner, and James Vince. They have been in pretty good form so you can back them to score the most runs in the powerplay.

James Vince to be the top Karachi Kings batter

James Vince has been the highest run-scorer for Karachi Kings this season. He has amassed 281 runs in seven innings at an average of 47 while striking at 154. He has hit one century and two half centuries in the competition.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in the Gaddafi Stadium this season have offered significant assistance for bowlers, especially pacers. Batters, on the other hand, have found it hard to get going. The average first innings score stands at 158 for this season after five games.

LAH vs KAR Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Lahore Qalandars win the match 1.76 1.75 1.78 1.75 1.75 1.80 Karachi Kings win the match 2.11 2.10 2.04 2.05 2.05 2

Lahore Qalandars win the match 1xBet 1.76 Stake 1.75 Parimatch 1.78 BC Game 1.75 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.80 Karachi Kings win the match 1xBet 2.11 Stake 2.10 Parimatch 2.04 BC Game 2.05 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2

Head-to-Head Record LAH vs KAR

These two teams have competed against each other 20 times, with Karachi Kings dominating the record. They have won 13 games while the Qalandars have been victorious six times. Karachi lead the last six encounters by 4-1.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have nine points to their credit from eight games, having won four games and lost three. Their previous match against Quetta Gladiators was washed out after only 11.3 overs. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck but Mohammad Naeem and Abdullah Shafique scored fifties to reach 111 before the rain interrupted.

In the earlier clash, they smashed Islamabad United by 88 runs. Sikandar Raza was the architect of their victory, hitting 39 off 17 and picking up 3 for 20. Haris Rauf also claimed a four-for in that game.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings have accumulated eight points from seven games, winning four and losing three. In their previous game, they hammered Multan Sultans by 87 runs. James Vince top scored with 65 off 45. David Warner hit 30 off 13 and Khushdil Shah struck 33 in 13 balls as they posted 204 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi then snared 3 for 14 in his four overs with Khushdil and Mir Hamza bagging two scalps each to clinch a comfortable win.

Where to Watch LAH vs KAR PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match.

Indian residents will not have any official platform to watch the remainder of the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Teams have preferred chasing at this ground as batting first has proven to be tricky. With dew likely to come into play in the second innings, expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

LAH vs KAR PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. There could be around 65% cloud cover with 7% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 52%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 15 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars will head into this encounter with a better probability of taking the win. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Fakhar Zaman has scored 84 runs in 62 balls against Hasan Ali in the shorter format. The seamer has dismissed the left-hander four times.

