LAH vs MUL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 16 – 26/04/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match 16 in Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Multan Sultans (MUL) will lock horns in match no. 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 26. The two teams will meet at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the LAH vs MUL match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.
Usman Khan to score over 28.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE
Usman Khan has an exceptional record in the PSL. He has hit 941 runs at an average of nearly 50 while striking at 159. Usman has hammered three centuries and four half centuries in the league. He has scored 194 runs from five innings this tournament.
Lahore Qalandars boast of a good top three in Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, and Abdullah Shafique in their top three. All three can score at a fast rate. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have Mohammad Rizwan at the top, who likes to take his time.
Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early in the previous game but he has been in superb form. He has scored 186 runs from five innings this season at a strike rate of 163 while averaging 37. Fakhar has smashed two fifties in the tournament.
The Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been a good venue for batting in recent years. The average first innings score in the past two PSL editions stands at 186. In the first game hosted here this season, the pitch had some assistance for bowlers.
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Lahore Qalandars win the match
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|Multan Sultans win the match
|2.10
|2.10
|2.07
|2.05
|2.05
|2.10
These two teams have faced each other 20 times. Multan Sultans have won 11 of those games while Lahore Qalandars came out on top nine times. Multan leads the last five encounters by 4-1, including a 33-run victory this season.
Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, have won three games and lost twice in the ongoing PSL 2025. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the previous game against Peshawar Zalmi. Batting first, the Lahore top order failed badly, and were reduced to 44 for 6. Sikandar Raza fought with his 52 off 37 to take his side to 129.
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had the opponents three down in the powerplay but others couldn’t keep up the pressure. They made a couple of changes in the last game, bringing in Asif Ali and Mohammad Azab.
Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Azab, Asif Afridi.
Multan Sultans have their season on the line after winning only once in five games. They broke their losing streak in the previous clash against Lahore Qalandars but lost the next game to Islamabad United by seven wickets.
The Multan Sultans openers put on a 51-run stand while batting first but Mohammad Rizwan struggled in his knock of 37-ball 36. Usman Khan smashed 61 runs in 40 balls to power the team to 168. Bowlers, however, could not make enough inroads as United chased down the target with ease.
Multan had a few changes in the previous game, with Tayyab Tahir and Chris Jordan coming into the side.
Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Chris Jordan, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.
Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.
Teams will prefer chasing here as bowling in the second innings can get harder because of dew. The first match hosted here this season saw the chasing team winning comfortably. So expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests that Lahore should be mostly clear on Saturday evening. There is only around 3% cloud cover expected so rain should not be a big concern. The humidity levels are likely to be low at 18%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 28 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening.
Lahore Qalandars will head into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.
Mohammad Rizwan has scored only 110 runs off 93 deliveries against Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm pacer has dismissed the batter four times. This matchup in the powerplay will be interesting.
