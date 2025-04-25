LAH vs MUL Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 16 – 26/04/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match 16 in Lahore.

LAH vs MUL Predictions: Bottom-placed Multan Sultans In A Dire Situation As They Face Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Multan Sultans (MUL) will lock horns in match no. 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 26. The two teams will meet at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LAH vs MUL match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LAH vs MUL Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.

Usman Khan to score over 28.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Usman Khan has an exceptional record in the PSL. He has hit 941 runs at an average of nearly 50 while striking at 159. Usman has hammered three centuries and four half centuries in the league. He has scored 194 runs from five innings this tournament.

Lahore Qalandars to win first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

Lahore Qalandars boast of a good top three in Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, and Abdullah Shafique in their top three. All three can score at a fast rate. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have Mohammad Rizwan at the top, who likes to take his time.

Fakhar Zaman over 27.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed early in the previous game but he has been in superb form. He has scored 186 runs from five innings this season at a strike rate of 163 while averaging 37. Fakhar has smashed two fifties in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore has been a good venue for batting in recent years. The average first innings score in the past two PSL editions stands at 186. In the first game hosted here this season, the pitch had some assistance for bowlers.

ALSO READ:

LAH vs MUL Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Lahore Qalandars win the match 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 Multan Sultans win the match 2.10 2.10 2.07 2.05 2.05 2.10

Lahore Qalandars win the match 1xBet 1.75 Stake 1.75 Parimatch 1.75 BC Game 1.75 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.75 Multan Sultans win the match 1xBet 2.10 Stake 2.10 Parimatch 2.07 BC Game 2.05 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2.10

Head-to-Head Record LAH vs MUL

These two teams have faced each other 20 times. Multan Sultans have won 11 of those games while Lahore Qalandars came out on top nine times. Multan leads the last five encounters by 4-1, including a 33-run victory this season.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, have won three games and lost twice in the ongoing PSL 2025. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the previous game against Peshawar Zalmi. Batting first, the Lahore top order failed badly, and were reduced to 44 for 6. Sikandar Raza fought with his 52 off 37 to take his side to 129.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had the opponents three down in the powerplay but others couldn’t keep up the pressure. They made a couple of changes in the last game, bringing in Asif Ali and Mohammad Azab.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Azab, Asif Afridi.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have their season on the line after winning only once in five games. They broke their losing streak in the previous clash against Lahore Qalandars but lost the next game to Islamabad United by seven wickets.

The Multan Sultans openers put on a 51-run stand while batting first but Mohammad Rizwan struggled in his knock of 37-ball 36. Usman Khan smashed 61 runs in 40 balls to power the team to 168. Bowlers, however, could not make enough inroads as United chased down the target with ease.

Multan had a few changes in the previous game, with Tayyab Tahir and Chris Jordan coming into the side.

Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Chris Jordan, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.

Where to Watch LAH vs MUL PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match.

Indian residents will not have any official platform to watch the remainder of the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Teams will prefer chasing here as bowling in the second innings can get harder because of dew. The first match hosted here this season saw the chasing team winning comfortably. So expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

LAH vs MUL PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests that Lahore should be mostly clear on Saturday evening. There is only around 3% cloud cover expected so rain should not be a big concern. The humidity levels are likely to be low at 18%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 28 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars will head into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Mohammad Rizwan has scored only 110 runs off 93 deliveries against Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm pacer has dismissed the batter four times. This matchup in the powerplay will be interesting.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.