LAH vs PES Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 14 – 24/04/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 14 in Lahore.

LAH vs PES Predictions: Shaheen vs Babar Face Off Awaits As Lahore Hosts Its First Game Of The Season

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be up against each other in Match No.14 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on April 24. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host its first match this season, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LAH vs PES match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LAH vs PES Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Fakhar Zaman to over 24.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83

Fakhar Zaman has hit 176 runs in four innings this tournament at a strike rate of 166. The explosive batter has smashed two half-centuries in the season. Fakhar should do well on the Lahore surface.

Lahore Qalandars to win first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.75

Lahore Qalandars have Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, and Abdullah Shafique in their top three. They have scored at a good rate recently. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have Babar Azam and out-of-form Saim Ayub at the top.

Babar Azam over 27.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85

Babar Azam had three low scores to begin the tournament, but made 46 runs in the previous outing. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the league, and you can back him to pile on big scores.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, has served excellent pitches for batting in recent years. The last two editions of the PSL have witnessed the average first innings score of 186 and 187, respectively. Expect a flat pitch for this with plenty of runs on offer.

LAH vs PES Odds PSL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Lahore Qalandars win the match 1.75 1.80 1.77 1.75 1.75 1.75 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 2.10 2.00 2.05 2.05 2.10 2.10

Lahore Qalandars win the match 1xBet 1.75 BC Game 1.80 Parimatch 1.77 Rajabets 1.75 Baterybet 1.75 Stake 1.75 Peshawar Zalmi win the match 1xBet 2.10 BC Game 2.00 Parimatch 2.05 Rajabets 2.05 Baterybet 2.10 Stake 2.10

Head-to-Head Record LAH vs PES

These two teams have faced each other 19 times, with a neck-and-neck record. Peshawar Zalmi clinched 10 of those games while Lahore Qalandars managed to win eight times. In the last five encounters, the scoreline reads 2-2, with Zalmi winning one tied game in a super over.

Lahore Qalandars

The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars have won two games and lost as many in the ongoing PSL 2025. In the previous game, they suffered a 33-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. Asif Afridi snared a wicket for 26 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was expensive.

Chasing 229, Fakhar Zaman smashed 32 off 14 at the top while Sam Billings made 43 off 23. Sikandar Raza fought with an unbeaten 50 off 27, but the target was well out of reach.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have had a poor start to their campaign, winning only one game out of four. They are coming off a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings by two wickets. Batting first, captain Babar Azam top-scored with 46 off 41 as they could manage only 148 on the board. Alzarri Joseph played a good cameo of 24 off 13 at the back end.

Luke Wood snared three for 28 in his four overs while Ali Raza bagged two for 32, but eventually Karachi Kings crossed the line with three balls to spare. Zalmi were unchanged for the previous game and are likely to remain the same.

Possible XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mitch Owen, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.

Where to Watch LAH vs PES PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match.

Sony Sports Network holds the rights to telecast PSL 2025 matches live in India. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco, and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

It’s a 50-50 win record for the team batting first and second in the last 10 games. The teams would prefer chasing with dew likely playing a role in the second innings. So expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

LAH vs PES PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore should be clear on Thursday evening. As per the radar, rain should not be an issue for this fixture. The humidity levels are likely to be low at 18%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

Looking at the betting markets, Lahore Qalandars will head into this match as favourites. They have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Saim Ayub has scored 44 runs in 30 deliveries against Shaheen Afridi in the shorter format. But the left-hand batter has lost his wicket twice against the pacer. This battle in the powerplay will be key.

