LAH vs QUE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – PSL 2025, Match 21 – 01/05/2025

Match prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match 21 in Lahore.

LAH vs QUE Predictions: Can Qalandars End The Gladiators Winning Streak?

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will be up against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match no. 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on May 1. The Qalandars will be looking to end the three-match winning streak of Quetta Gladiators. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest, with the action to begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LAH vs QUE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LAH vs QUE Predictions – PSL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Sikandar Raza has been sensational in the tournament with his all-round skill set. He has scored 220 runs from seven innings at an average of 55 and strike rate of 164. Raza has also taken eight wickets with the ball. In the previous game, he hit 39* off 17 and snared 3 for 20.

Quetta Gladiators have Finn Allen and Saud Shakeel at the top, followed by Rilee Rossouw. They have been in good form. Lahore, on the other hand, have a strong middle order but rely mainly on Fakhar Zaman to get them off to a good start.

The Quetta Gladiators skipper has an excellent record in the PSL. He has amassed 496 runs at an average of 38 while striking at 136. Shakeel has hit three fifties in the league.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in the Gaddafi Stadium this season have not been typically batting friendly, with bowlers getting good assistance. The average first innings score in the past two PSL editions at this ground was 186. However, the number comes down to 158 for this season after five games.

LAH vs QUE Odds PSL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Lahore Qalandars win the match 1.80 1.80 1.76 1.75 1.75 1.75 Quetta Gladiators win the match 2.05 2.05 2.06 2.05 2.05 2.10

Head-to-Head Record LAH vs QUE

These two teams have competed against each other 19 times, with a tightly matched record. Lahore Qalandars have won 10 of those games while Quetta Gladiators managed to claim nine wins. As for the last five matches, Qalandars lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have won four out of seven matches in the ongoing PSL 2025, and have lost three times. In their previous outing, they ended Islamabad United’s unbeaten streak with an 88-run drubbing. Fakhar Zaman scored 44 off 30 at the top while Sam Billings smashed 38 off 17. Sikandar Raza also hit 39 not-out in 17 balls to power the total to 209.

Haris Rauf then starred with the ball, picking 4 for 31 while Raza bagged 3 for 20 as they bowled out the opponents to 121.

Possible XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators are placed third on the table, with four wins in six games and two losses. They are on a three-match winning streak, most recently beating Multan Sultans by 10 wickets. Khurram Shahzad was the star of the show, claiming 4 for 23 in four overs. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim also bagged two scalps each to skittle out the opponents for just 89.

The Quetta openers chased down the target in just 6.5 overs. Finn Allen hit 45 not-out in 21 balls and Saud Shakeel made 42* off 20.

Possible XI: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad.

Where to Watch LAH vs QUE PSL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match.

Indian residents will not have any official platform to watch the remainder of the PSL 2025.

Pakistan fans can watch the action live on A Sports and PTV Sports. Live streaming can be accessed on Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Mayco and Begin.

In the United Kingdom, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports and Geo.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan viewers can watch the match live on Sony Sports.

Toss Prediction

Teams have shown a strong preference to chase at this venue this season. With dew coming into play in the second innings, expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

LAH vs QUE PSL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lahore is likely to be mainly clear and breezy on Thursday evening. There could be around 67% cloud cover but rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 35 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars will head into this encounter as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this match.

Key matchup

Fakhar Zaman has lost his wicket to Mohammad Amir only once in the shorter format. But he has struggled to score at a good rate, managing only 59 runs in 69 deliveries.

