LNS vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 22 – 20/08/2025

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers at Lord's.
London Spirit (LNS) will take on Northern Superchargers (NOS) in Match no.22 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The two teams will lock horns at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 20. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the LNS vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
187/10
214/6
Bhimavaram Bulls beat Kakinada Kings by 27 runs
138/10
139/1
Vijayawada Sunshiners beat Amaravati Royals by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
172/6
113/5
–
–
73/3
58/7
South Delhi Superstarz Women beat East Delhi Riders Women by 15 runs
–
–
117/8
142/4
Masroor Sports Club beat 1.Kieler HTC by 25 runs
56/10
59/8
KSV Kings beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 2 wickets
96/6
91/8
MTV Stallions beat Masroor Sports Club by 4 wickets
137/4
142/2
1.Kieler HTC beat KSV Kings by 8 wickets
129/6
75/8
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat MTV Stallions by 54 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
205/4
279/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
56/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
135/3
133/7
Gulbarga Mystics won by 7 wkts
107/3
152/7
–
–
–
–
114/3
113/10
Royal Oman Stallions beat Renaissance Challengers by 7 wickets
–
156/5
198/10
296/8
South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/7
113/0
Manchester Originals Women won by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
137/4
136/9
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets
206/5
137/8
Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs
180/7
114/10
Nepal beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 66 runs
150/7
172/4
Bangladesh A won by 22 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
177/8
201/3
Kashi Rudras won by 24 runs
150/8
101/3
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.
Kane Williamson is one of the safer options to bet on due to his solid game against all types of bowling. He has scored 45 and 33 runs in the last two innings. Back him to get a good start here.
London Spirit have a quality bowling attack, but their batting unit has struggled badly. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have multiple in-form stars in both departments.
Harry Brook has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has scored 136 runs in five innings in the season at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 45. Given his form, you can back him to get a decent haul of points.
The pitches at Lord’s are known to be balanced with a good amount of help on offer for bowlers. Pacers as well as spinners can make an impact on these pitches. The average first innings score here in The Hundred since last year reads 128.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|London Spirit win the match
|2.12
|1.80
|2.06
|2.05
|2.20
|Northern Superchargers win the match
|1.74
|2.00
|1.71
|1.75
|1.70
|London Spirit win the match
|1xBet
|2.12
|BC Game
|1.80
|Parimatch
|2.06
|Rajabets
|2.05
|Stake
|2.20
|Northern Superchargers win the match
|1xBet
|1.74
|BC Game
|2.00
|Parimatch
|1.71
|Rajabets
|1.75
|Stake
|1.70
Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have clashed four times in The Hundred. Both teams have claimed two games each. The last time they met, Northern Superchargers won by 21 runs on DLS method.
London Spirit have managed to win only two out of their five matches in the tournament. One more defeat could put their top-three hopes in jeopardy. They lost their most recent fixture against Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets.
Batting first, they lost both openers for single digits. Kane Williamson top-scored with 33 off 29, but none of the batters could make an impact. With only 126 on the board, their bowlers couldn’t put any pressure on the opposition.
London Spirit missed the services of Jamie Overton in the previous game. He should be back for this game. One of Olly Stone or Richard Gleeson might have to sit out.
Possible XI: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.
Northern Superchargers have played five games in the season, winning three and losing twice. In their most recent fixture, they took a 57-run hammering at the hands of Manchester Originals.
Their bowling attack was ineffective as they ended up conceding 171 in 100 balls. Chasing the target, they lost half the side for just 63 runs. David Miller found some form with 38 off 22, but his dismissal brought curtains on their chances.
Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.
Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.
The team batting first has claimed 11 of the 18 games played here in The Hundred men’s competition. But that shouldn’t change how teams have approached the toss this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be increasingly cloudy in London on Wednesday evening. With only a 2% chance of precipitation, rain should not affect the game. The humidity levels are likely to be around 62% while the wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, Northern Superchargers will be the favourites walking into this game. They are a stronger team on paper and have a 54% chance of winning.
The battle between Harry Brook and Liam Dawson could be key in this game. They have been face-to-face for only 12 balls, with Brook scoring 19 runs for no dismissals.