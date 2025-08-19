LNS vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 22 – 20/08/2025

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers at Lord's.

LNS vs NOS Predictions: Crucial game for London Spirit with Top 3 chances at risk

London Spirit (LNS) will take on Northern Superchargers (NOS) in Match no.22 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The two teams will lock horns at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 20. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LNS vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

All matches (58) India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – test – Albion India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK 187/10 BVB 214/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 138/10 VSS 139/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 172/6 PD 113/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW 73/3 EDRW 58/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 117/8 MRSC 142/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 56/10 KSV 59/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV 96/6 MRSC 91/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV 137/4 KHTC 142/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 129/6 MTV 75/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 205/4 KENT 279/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK 56/2 NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 135/3 SML 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 107/3 HBT 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 114/3 RNC 113/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG 156/5 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 198/10 SA 296/8 Fixtures Toss – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 111/7 MOW-W 113/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 137/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 180/7 HHA 114/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 150/7 BANA 172/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 177/8 KARS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA 150/8 LUF 101/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

LNS vs NOS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.

Kane Williamson to score over 19.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Kane Williamson is one of the safer options to bet on due to his solid game against all types of bowling. He has scored 45 and 33 runs in the last two innings. Back him to get a good start here.

Northern Superchargers to win – BC Game @ 1.75, BET HERE

London Spirit have a quality bowling attack, but their batting unit has struggled badly. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have multiple in-form stars in both departments.

Harry Brook over 21.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Harry Brook has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has scored 136 runs in five innings in the season at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 45. Given his form, you can back him to get a decent haul of points.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Lord’s are known to be balanced with a good amount of help on offer for bowlers. Pacers as well as spinners can make an impact on these pitches. The average first innings score here in The Hundred since last year reads 128.

ALSO READ:

LNS vs NOS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake London Spirit win the match 2.12 1.80 2.06 2.05 2.20 Northern Superchargers win the match 1.74 2.00 1.71 1.75 1.70

London Spirit win the match 1xBet 2.12 BC Game 1.80 Parimatch 2.06 Rajabets 2.05 Stake 2.20 Northern Superchargers win the match 1xBet 1.74 BC Game 2.00 Parimatch 1.71 Rajabets 1.75 Stake 1.70

Head-to-Head Record LNS vs NOS

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have clashed four times in The Hundred. Both teams have claimed two games each. The last time they met, Northern Superchargers won by 21 runs on DLS method.

London Spirit

London Spirit have managed to win only two out of their five matches in the tournament. One more defeat could put their top-three hopes in jeopardy. They lost their most recent fixture against Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets.

Batting first, they lost both openers for single digits. Kane Williamson top-scored with 33 off 29, but none of the batters could make an impact. With only 126 on the board, their bowlers couldn’t put any pressure on the opposition.

London Spirit missed the services of Jamie Overton in the previous game. He should be back for this game. One of Olly Stone or Richard Gleeson might have to sit out.

Possible XI: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers have played five games in the season, winning three and losing twice. In their most recent fixture, they took a 57-run hammering at the hands of Manchester Originals.

Their bowling attack was ineffective as they ended up conceding 171 in 100 balls. Chasing the target, they lost half the side for just 63 runs. David Miller found some form with 38 off 22, but his dismissal brought curtains on their chances.

Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Where to Watch LNS vs NOS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has claimed 11 of the 18 games played here in The Hundred men’s competition. But that shouldn’t change how teams have approached the toss this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

LNS vs NOS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be increasingly cloudy in London on Wednesday evening. With only a 2% chance of precipitation, rain should not affect the game. The humidity levels are likely to be around 62% while the wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Northern Superchargers

As per the betting market, Northern Superchargers will be the favourites walking into this game. They are a stronger team on paper and have a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

The battle between Harry Brook and Liam Dawson could be key in this game. They have been face-to-face for only 12 balls, with Brook scoring 19 runs for no dismissals.