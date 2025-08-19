News
LNS vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 22 – 20/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 19, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers at Lord's.

Cricket / The Hundred
20/08/2025 – 23:00
London Spirit
VS
23:00
20/08/2025
Northern Superchargers
1 2
2.12
1.74
1.80
2.00
2.06
1.71
2.05
1.75
2.20
1.70
Odds updated on August 19, 2025 at 8:30 pm

LNS vs NOS Predictions: Crucial game for London Spirit with Top 3 chances at risk  

London Spirit (LNS) will take on Northern Superchargers (NOS) in Match no.22 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The two teams will lock horns at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 20. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LNS vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents

LNS vs NOS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.

Kane Williamson to score over 19.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Kane Williamson is one of the safer options to bet on due to his solid game against all types of bowling. He has scored 45 and 33 runs in the last two innings. Back him to get a good start here. 

Northern Superchargers to win – BC Game @ 1.75, BET HERE

London Spirit have a quality bowling attack, but their batting unit has struggled badly. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have multiple in-form stars in both departments.  

Harry Brook over 21.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Harry Brook has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has scored 136 runs in five innings in the season at a strike rate of 162 while averaging 45. Given his form, you can back him to get a decent haul of points. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The pitches at Lord’s are known to be balanced with a good amount of help on offer for bowlers. Pacers as well as spinners can make an impact on these pitches. The average first innings score here in The Hundred since last year reads 128. 

ALSO READ: 

LNS vs NOS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
London Spirit win the match 2.12 1.80 2.06 2.05 2.20
Northern Superchargers win the match 1.74 2.00 1.71 1.75 1.70
London Spirit win the match
1xBet 2.12
BC Game 1.80
Parimatch 2.06
Rajabets 2.05
Stake 2.20
Northern Superchargers win the match
1xBet 1.74
BC Game 2.00
Parimatch 1.71
Rajabets 1.75
Stake 1.70

Head-to-Head Record LNS vs NOS 

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have clashed four times in The Hundred. Both teams have claimed two games each. The last time they met, Northern Superchargers won by 21 runs on DLS method. 

London Spirit

London Spirit have managed to win only two out of their five matches in the tournament. One more defeat could put their top-three hopes in jeopardy. They lost their most recent fixture against Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets. 

Batting first, they lost both openers for single digits. Kane Williamson top-scored with 33 off 29, but none of the batters could make an impact. With only 126 on the board, their bowlers couldn’t put any pressure on the opposition. 

London Spirit missed the services of Jamie Overton in the previous game. He should be back for this game. One of Olly Stone or Richard Gleeson might have to sit out. 

Possible XI: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.

Northern Superchargers  

Northern Superchargers have played five games in the season, winning three and losing twice. In their most recent fixture, they took a 57-run hammering at the hands of Manchester Originals. 

Their bowling attack was ineffective as they ended up conceding 171 in 100 balls. Chasing the target, they lost half the side for just 63 runs. David Miller found some form with 38 off 22, but his dismissal brought curtains on their chances. 

Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Where to Watch LNS vs NOS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The team batting first has claimed 11 of the 18 games played here in The Hundred men’s competition. But that shouldn’t change how teams have approached the toss this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

LNS vs NOS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be increasingly cloudy in London on Wednesday evening. With only a 2% chance of precipitation, rain should not affect the game. The humidity levels are likely to be around 62% while the wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Northern Superchargers 

As per the betting market, Northern Superchargers will be the favourites walking into this game. They are a stronger team on paper and have a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

The battle between Harry Brook and Liam Dawson could be key in this game. They have been face-to-face for only 12 balls, with Brook scoring 19 runs for no dismissals.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
