LNS vs OVI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 1 – 05/08/2025

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles in London.

LNS vs OVI Predictions: London Spirit eye a winning start against the defending champions

The Hundred 2025, the fifth edition of England’s 100-ball competition, is set to kick off on August 5. It will be London Spirit (LNS) taking on the reigning champions of the men’s competition, Oval Invincibles (OVI), in the first match at Lord’s, London. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LNS vs OVI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LNS vs OVI Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match.

Will Jacks to score over 33.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Will Jacks offers a great all-round value to the side. He has been in incredible form, hitting one century and two half-centuries in the last three T20 games. He also took three wickets in these two outings.

Oval Invincibles to win – BC Game @ 1.60, BET HERE

The reigning champions, Oval Invincibles, have a much stronger side compared to London Spirit. They boast of several all-rounders who have been proven performers in home conditions.

Liam Dawson to score over 28.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Liam Dawson is one of the best English spinners in the world and will be a big threat here. The left-arm spinner claimed 13 wickets in the T20 Blast at an economy of 7.09.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Lord’s are known to be difficult for batting. There’s generally a good amount of assistance for bowlers, especially seamers. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket reads 172.

ALSO READ:

LNS vs OVI Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake London Spirit win the match 2.32 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.30 Oval Invincibles win the match 1.61 1.65 1.60 1.65 1.60

London Spirit win the match 1xBet 2.32 BC Game 2.25 Parimatch 2.25 Rajabets 2.25 Stake 2.30 Oval Invincibles win the match 1xBet 1.61 BC Game 1.65 Parimatch 1.60 Rajabets 1.65 Stake 1.60

Head-to-Head Record LNS vs OVI

These two teams have faced each other seven times in The Hundred, with Oval Invincibles dominating the scoreline. They have won six of these games, while London Spirit have managed to clinch only one game.

London Spirit

London Spirit had a disastrous season last year as they finished at the bottom of the table. They managed to win only once and lost seven games in the tournament. As a result, they have made quite a few changes to their roster for this series.

The London franchise has brought in the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jamie Smith, and Ashton Turner. The participation of Smith and Ollie Pope remains uncertain, having been part of the fifth Test against India.

Possible XII: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Jafer Chohan.

Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles clinched their second consecutive title in the men’s competition by beating Southern Brave in the final last year. They reached the final by topping the league stage with six wins in eight games. They then defeated Southern Brave by 17 runs on the back of Will Jacks’ all-round effort and Saqib Mahmood’s three-for.

Oval Invincibles will continue to be led by Sam Billings this season as well. They have signed Rashid Khan, Donovan Ferreira, and Jason Behrendorff as their three overseas players for this tournament.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Miles Hammond, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Where to Watch LNS vs OVI The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Out of 17 matches played at this ground, 11 were won by the team batting first. Despite this record, teams could look to chase. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

LNS vs OVI The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be clear in London on August 5. Rain should not be an issue while the wind gusts travel at up to 38 kmph. The humidity levels are likely to be around 54% with the temperature ranging between 14 to 18 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Oval Invincibles

As per the betting market, Oval Invincibles will head into this match as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Oval Invincibles’ Will Jacks vs Liam Dawson could be an important battle in this game. Jacks has scored 50 runs in 42 balls against the left-arm spinner in the shorter format and has been dismissed twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.