LNS vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 13 – 14/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 13, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets in London.

Cricket / The Hundred
14/08/2025 – 23:00
London Spirit
VS
23:00
14/08/2025
Trent Rockets
1 2
2.12
1.74
1.80
2.00
2.08
1.70
2.15
1.70
2.10
1.75
Odds updated on August 13, 2025 at 7:05 pm

LNS vs TRT Predictions: London Spirit desperate for a win following two defeats in three games 

London Spirit (LNS) will take on Trent Rockets (TRT) in Match No.13 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 14. The home side is in dire need of a win, having lost two out of three games. The action will unfold at the iconic Lord’s in London, with the match scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LNS vs TRT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LNS vs TRT Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match.

David Warner to score over 21.5 runs – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

David Warner is coming off back-to-back big knocks. He struck 70* off 45 against Welsh Fire and backed it up with 71 off 51 versus Manchester Originals. Warner is usually a safe batter and can be relied upon. 

Trent Rockets to win – BC Game @ 1.75, BET HERE

Trent Rockets have form on their side, having won two out of two games. They boast of an excellent bowling unit with a good variety. London Spirit, on the other hand, have struggled with both bat and ball. 

Lockie Ferguson over 20.5 points – Stake @ 1.95, BET HERE 

Lockie Ferguson has bowled well and at a rapid pace in the tournament so far. He took 3 for 20 in the first game and 1 for 18 in the second. You can back him to pick up at least one wicket in this game. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Historically, Lord’s has been a venue where bowlers have had decent assistance across formats. New-ball seamers should get some early movement. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 172. 

ALSO READ: 

LNS vs TRT Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
London Spirit win the match 2.12 1.80 2.08 2.15 2.10
Trent Rockets win the match 1.74 2.00 1.70 1.70 1.75
London Spirit win the match
1xBet 2.12
BC Game 1.80
Parimatch 2.08
Rajabets 2.15
Stake 2.10
Trent Rockets win the match
1xBet 1.74
BC Game 2.00
Parimatch 1.70
Rajabets 1.70
Stake 1.75

Head-to-Head Record LNS vs TRT 

Trent Rockets have had the upper hand in this rivalry against London Spirit in The Hundred. They have won three out of four encounters between the two teams, while London Spirit have managed to claim one.

London Spirit

London Spirit have played three games in the tournament, winning one and losing three. They defeated Welsh Fire by eight runs in the second match but lost the next one to Manchester Originals by 10 runs. 

Olly Stone and Jamie Overton took two wickets each, but could not stop Manchester from posting 163. Chasing that, most of their batters struggled to get going. David Warner hit 71 but took 51 balls for it, making it a poor knock. 

London Spirit made a few changes in the previous game, with Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, and Olly Stone coming into the side. Daniel Worrall could replace Richard Gleeson in this game. 

Possible XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan.

Trent Rockets  

Trent Rockets have had a perfect start to their season with two wins in two games. Following a six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix, they defeated Northern Superchargers by five wickets. 

Akeal Hosein removed both the openers while Sam Cook, Marcus Stoinis, and Rehan Ahmed also bagged two scalps each. Chasing a target of 125, Tom Banton struck 37 off 25 and Rehan made 31 in 26 balls. 

Akeal Hosein was signed for only two games and has left for the Caribbean Premier League. George Linde remains unavailable due to international commitments.

Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Where to Watch LNS vs TRT The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The team batting first has won 11 out of 18 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred men’s competition. But teams are still likely to prefer chasing, as setting a target can be tricky. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

LNS vs TRT The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast looks clear for this fixture in London on Thursday evening. It is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 58% while the wind gusts blow at up to 30 kmph. The temperature will range between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Trent Rockets 

As per the betting market, Trent Rockets will head into this game as favourites despite being the away team. They have been in better form and are given a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Tom Banton vs Liam Dawson could be an interesting battle in this game. Banton has struck at 146 against the left-arm spinner in the shorter format. But Dawson has dismissed him four times in 47 balls. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
