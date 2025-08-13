LNS vs TRT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 13 – 14/08/2025

Match prediction for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets in London.
London Spirit (LNS) will take on Trent Rockets (TRT) in Match No.13 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on August 14. The home side is in dire need of a win, having lost two out of three games. The action will unfold at the iconic Lord’s in London, with the match scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the LNS vs TRT match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
191/6
140/10
Royals of Rayalaseema beat Tungabhadra Warriors by 51 runs
204/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
108/7
59/10
Rijeka Markhors beat Sir Oliver Split by 49 runs
130/2
130/6
Rijeka Markhors tied with Zagreb Assassins (Zagreb Assassins wins the Golden Ball)
86/1
83/10
Sir Oliver Split won by 9 wickets
73/8
74/2
Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets
59/3
144/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
387/4
195/3
333/8
128/6
283/9
178/7
21/1
308/7
196/5
194/9
Worcestershire beat Hampshire by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
MATCH ABANDONED
–
91/1
–
128/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
225/6
228/8
Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 2 wickets
179/8
9/1
–
–
–
–
178/6
179/4
SLC Greys beat SLC Blues by 6 wickets
–
–
139/5
131/7
–
–
–
–
103/2
102/10
Southern Brave Women beat Northern Superchargers Women by 8 wickets
73/9
44/2
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match.
David Warner is coming off back-to-back big knocks. He struck 70* off 45 against Welsh Fire and backed it up with 71 off 51 versus Manchester Originals. Warner is usually a safe batter and can be relied upon.
Trent Rockets have form on their side, having won two out of two games. They boast of an excellent bowling unit with a good variety. London Spirit, on the other hand, have struggled with both bat and ball.
Lockie Ferguson has bowled well and at a rapid pace in the tournament so far. He took 3 for 20 in the first game and 1 for 18 in the second. You can back him to pick up at least one wicket in this game.
Historically, Lord’s has been a venue where bowlers have had decent assistance across formats. New-ball seamers should get some early movement. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 172.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|London Spirit win the match
|2.12
|1.80
|2.08
|2.15
|2.10
|Trent Rockets win the match
|1.74
|2.00
|1.70
|1.70
|1.75
|London Spirit win the match
|1xBet
|2.12
|BC Game
|1.80
|Parimatch
|2.08
|Rajabets
|2.15
|Stake
|2.10
|Trent Rockets win the match
|1xBet
|1.74
|BC Game
|2.00
|Parimatch
|1.70
|Rajabets
|1.70
|Stake
|1.75
Trent Rockets have had the upper hand in this rivalry against London Spirit in The Hundred. They have won three out of four encounters between the two teams, while London Spirit have managed to claim one.
London Spirit have played three games in the tournament, winning one and losing three. They defeated Welsh Fire by eight runs in the second match but lost the next one to Manchester Originals by 10 runs.
Olly Stone and Jamie Overton took two wickets each, but could not stop Manchester from posting 163. Chasing that, most of their batters struggled to get going. David Warner hit 71 but took 51 balls for it, making it a poor knock.
London Spirit made a few changes in the previous game, with Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, and Olly Stone coming into the side. Daniel Worrall could replace Richard Gleeson in this game.
Possible XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan.
Trent Rockets have had a perfect start to their season with two wins in two games. Following a six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix, they defeated Northern Superchargers by five wickets.
Akeal Hosein removed both the openers while Sam Cook, Marcus Stoinis, and Rehan Ahmed also bagged two scalps each. Chasing a target of 125, Tom Banton struck 37 off 25 and Rehan made 31 in 26 balls.
Akeal Hosein was signed for only two games and has left for the Caribbean Premier League. George Linde remains unavailable due to international commitments.
Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Check out the details of where to watch the London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match.
The team batting first has won 11 out of 18 matches hosted at this ground in The Hundred men’s competition. But teams are still likely to prefer chasing, as setting a target can be tricky. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast looks clear for this fixture in London on Thursday evening. It is expected to be clear with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 58% while the wind gusts blow at up to 30 kmph. The temperature will range between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, Trent Rockets will head into this game as favourites despite being the away team. They have been in better form and are given a 54% chance of winning.
Tom Banton vs Liam Dawson could be an interesting battle in this game. Banton has struck at 146 against the left-arm spinner in the shorter format. But Dawson has dismissed him four times in 47 balls.