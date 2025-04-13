LSG vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 30, 14/04/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match 30 in Lucknow.

LSG vs CHE Predictions: Season On The Line For Chennai Super Kings After Five Losses In A Row

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Chennai Super Kings (CHE) in Match No.30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 14. The contests will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top LSG bowler – 1xBet @ 3.25, BET HERE

Noor Ahmad is the brightest spot for CSK in an otherwise disappointing season. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 12 scalps in the tournament at an economy of 7.90, including best figures of four for 18.

Lucknow Super Giants to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

LSG have Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitch Marsh in outstanding form with the bat. Pooran has hit 31 sixes in the season while the whole CSK team has hit 31 sixes in six games. Back LSG to hit the most sixes in this game.

Nicholas Pooran over 31.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Nicholas Pooran is enjoying batting at his natural position in the IPL 2025. He has amassed 349 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 215. Pooran has smashed four half-centuries in the season so far.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has offered some very good surfaces for batting in recent times. The average first innings score from the last 10 games hosted here stands at 184. The previous game had a slower pitch, but 181 was chased down by Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Lucknow win the match 1.71 1.71 1.69 1.65 1.65 1.70 Chennai win the match 2.17 2.30 2.17 2.05 2.25 2.15

Lucknow win the match 1xBet 1.71 BC Game 1.71 Parimatch 1.69 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.65 Baterybet 1.70 Chennai win the match 1xBet 2.17 BC Game 2.30 Parimatch 2.17 Stake 2.05 Rajabets 2.25 Baterybet 2.15

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs CHE

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have met each other five times in the IPL. The Giants have won three of these games while the Kings have managed to win once.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants have had a magnificent start to their campaign, winning four and losing two games. They are coming off a six-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in the last game. The opponents had a great opening stand, but Ravi Bishnoi’s two wickets were crucial in pulling things back.

Chasing 181, Aiden Markram made the most of his luck, hitting 58 runs off 31 deliveries. Pooran produced yet another blistering knock of 61 in 34 balls. Mitchell Marsh missed the previous fixture due to personal reasons. If he’s available, Rishabh Pant will have to move back to the middle order.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings are having arguably the worst period of their IPL history. They have won only one match in the season and have lost five on the trot for the first time. In their previous game, CSK took an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

Having been asked to bat first, CSK lost wickets regularly and couldn’t get any momentum into their innings. Shivam Dube scored 31 not out but took 29 balls for it. CSK could manage only 103 on the board. Bowlers could do little while defending such a small target.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Shaikh Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj.

Where to Watch LSG vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won six of the previous 10 IPL matches played at this ground. With dew likely to be a factor in the night fixture, teams will prefer chasing. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to bowl first.

LSG vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be clear in Lucknow on Monday evening. There is no threat of rain with clear skies expected throughout the day. The humidity levels are likely to be at around 35%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 19 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lucknow Super Giants

The bookmakers have placed Lucknow Super Giants as favourites heading into this game. LSG are given a 60% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Noor Ahmad could be the most important matchup in this game. The left-arm wrist spinner is terrific against left-hand batters. He has bowled 16 deliveries to Pooran, conceding just seven runs and dismissing him twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.