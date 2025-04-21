Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match 40 in Lucknow.

LSG vs DC Predictions: Can The Super Giants Avenge Earlier Defeat Against Delhi Capitals?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 21. The action will unfold at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. The last time these two teams met, Ashutosh Sharma pulled off an incredible win for Delhi Capitals.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Nicholas Pooran over 28.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 3.25

Nicholas Pooran has been sensational in IPL 2025. With 368 runs in seven innings, he’s the leading run-scorer in the competition. Pooran has an average of 52 and strike rate of 205. He has had a couple of low scores but has registered four half centuries in the season.

LSG to win first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.80

LSG boast of a strong top three in Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran. They have been in superb form and have shown great intent. You can back them to score the most runs in the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional in the ongoing tournament. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 12 scalps in seven games at an economy of 6.25. He hasn’t gone wicketless in any of the games this season.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has witnessed several high-scoring matches since the last season. The pitches have been pretty good, with the average first innings score of 182 in the last 11 games. However, the last couple of games have seen slower pitches with assistance for spinners.

LSG vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Lucknow win the match 1.86 1.75 1.84 1.92 1.85 1.80 Delhi win the match 1.96 1.85 1.96 2 1.95 2

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have faced each other six times in the IPL. Both teams have won three games each. Delhi Capitals won by one wicket in the previous clash earlier this season.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants have had a very good season so far, winning five games and losing three, with net run-rate reading 0.088. The Rishabh Pant-led side is coming off a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals in the previous game by 2 runs. Batting first, Aiden Markram made 66 runs in 45 deliveries while Ayush Badoni scored 50 off 34. Abdul Samad then smashed a 10-ball 30 not-out to power the total to 180.

LSG were behind the game in the second innings, with the opponents needing 25 off three overs. Avesh Khan delivered a stunning spell in death overs, conceding just 11 runs and claiming three wickets in those two overs. He defended 9 in the final over.

Mayank Yadav couldn’t make his return in the previous game due to LSG using Impact sub on Badoni. They should replace Shardul Thakur with Mayank in the playing XI.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have the same number of points but have one more game in hand. They have five wins and two losses, with a net run-rate of 0.589. Axar Patel’s men suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the last game at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Axar Patel made 39 off 32 and Ashutosh Sharma struck 37 off 19. Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, and KL Rahul also played quick-fire cameos to help the side reach 203. The bowling attack, however, couldn’t get timely breakthroughs.

Delhi Capitals dropped Jake Fraser-McGurk in the previous game, and used Donovan Ferreira as an Impact sub. With Faf du Plessis’ fitness in doubt, DC have only two overseas starters.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Where to Watch LSG vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second side has won seven of the previous 11 IPL games played at this venue. With dew potentially playing a role in the second innings, teams will prefer chasing. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Lucknow will witness clear weather on Tuesday evening. There is no threat of rain throughout the day. The humidity is likely to be very low, at around 17%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 24 to 28 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lucknow Super Giants

As per the betting market, Lucknow Super Giants will be favourites heading into this game. LSG have a 54% chance of winning this home game.

Key matchup

Mitch Marsh vs Mitch Starc can be an intriguing battle in this game. Marsh has smashed 41 runs against the left-arm pacer off 18 deliveries but Starc has had the last laugh three times.

