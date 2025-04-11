LSG vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 26 – 12/04/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match 26 in Lucknow.

LSG vs GT Predictions: The Super Giants Host In-form Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 12. It will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This Saturday afternoon fixture will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Sai Sudharsan to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.75, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan has been in glorious touch, scoring 273 runs in five innings with three half-centuries. He has been terrific in the IPL, having amassed 1,307 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 141. Given his form and consistency, this seems like a good option to bet on.

Gujarat Titans to hit most fours – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Gujarat Titans have orthodox batters in their top order, who rely more on placements than six-hitting. Naturally, they hit plenty of fours, so you can back them to hit more fours than LSG.

Jos Buttler over 36.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Jos Buttler has looked in good form this season. He has scored 54, 39, 73 not out, and 36 in four of the five innings. He’s amongst the best batters in the game, and you can add his wicket-keeping value to this.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been terrific for batting in recent times. Bowlers haven’t found much assistance here. The average first innings at this venue from the last nine games stands at 184. The previous game between LSG and MI saw over 390 runs across two innings.

LSG vs GT Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Lucknow win the match 1.88 2.00 1.90 1.80 1.95 1.88 Gujarat win the match 1.93 1.92 1.90 1.85 1.85 1.92

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have faced each other five times in the IPL. The Titans have claimed four of these games, while the Super Giants won the most recent encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Rishabh Pant-led side has had a pretty decent start to the IPL 2025, winning three out of five games. In their previous game, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs away from home. Batting first, Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram (47 off 28) got them off to a 99-run stand in 10.2 overs. Marsh went on to hit 81 off 48 while Nicholas Pooran blasted an unbeaten 87 off 36 deliveries.

Defending 238, Digvesh Rathi once again made a difference with his 1 for 37 in four overs, whereas others went at over 11 rpo. LSG could bring in Prince Yadav for this game, considering how ineffective Akash Deep has been.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans sit in the top two on the points table, having won four of their five games. The Shubman Gill-led side registered a fourth consecutive win in the previous game, beating Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs. Sent in to bat first, they lost the captain early, but Sai Sudharsan held the innings together with 82 off 53 balls. Jos Buttler (36 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) made good contributions to help the side reach 217.

Bowlers took control of the match quickly. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with three for 24 in four overs while Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan bagged two scalps each.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Where to Watch LSG vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won five of the previous nine IPL matches hosted at this venue. Since this is an afternoon fixture, dew won’t be an issue. However, teams might still prefer chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be partly sunny on Saturday afternoon. The forecast predicts around 50% cloud cover, but rain shouldn’t be an issue. The humidity levels are likely to be low, at around 24%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lucknow Super Giants

The bookmakers have placed Lucknow Super Giants as slight favourites heading into this game. LSG are given a 52% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran has been in incredible form, and stopping him could be the game for the Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan has troubled the batter, conceding just 40 runs in 50 balls and dismissing him twice.

