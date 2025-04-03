LSG vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 16 – 04/04/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 16 in Lucknow.

LSG vs MI Predictions: Mumbai Indians Eye Back-to-back Wins As They Face The Super Giants In Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, April 4. The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top LSG batter – 1xBet @ 3.75

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2025 with 189 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 219. He blasted 75 off 30 and 70 off 26 in the first two games. With no Bumrah on the MI side, back Pooran to come good in this game.

Total sixes over 17.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.82

The previous game hosted in Lucknow saw a total of 19 sixes in two innings. The venue has produced good pitches for batting since last season. With several top-quality hitters on both sides, this seems like a good option to put your money on.

Suryakumar Yadav over 29.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to form with good knocks in the last couple of games. He hit 48 off 28 against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with 27* off ninr versus KKR. SKY has a poor record against Ravi Bishnoi, but you can back him to at least get a good start.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has served good pitches for batting in recent times. That was the case in this season’s first game hosted here, with Punjab Kings chasing down 172 in 16.2 overs. The average first innings from the last eight games played here reads 182.

LSG vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Baterybet Rajabets Lucknow win the match 2.28 2.40 2.24 2.15 2.25 2.35 Mumbai win the match 1.64 1.65 1.65 1.57 1.65 1.60

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have played six matches in the IPL, with the former dominating the scoreline. LSG have been victorious on five occasions while MI have managed to win only once.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have one win from three games with a net run-rate of -0.150. They are coming off a heavy defeat versus Punjab Kings by eight wickets at this same venue. Having been sent in to bat first, Lucknow lost three wickets inside the powerplay, including captain Rishabh Pant. Nicholas Pooran struck 44 off 30 while Ayush Badoni made 41 off 33. Abdul Samad hit 27 off 12 to push to total to 171.

Defending the target, most of their bowlers were ineffective, barring Digvesh Rathi, who picked two for 30 in four overs. LSG left out Prince Yadav in the previous game, but he is likely to be back in the line-up.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians also have only one win in three games so far, but have a better net run-rate of 0.309. After losing the first two matches, MI bounced back with an eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Ashwani Kumar was the star of the show, snaring four for 24 on his IPL debut as MI dismantled KKR for just 116.

Chasing the target, Ryan Rickelton had a tough time against the new ball, but he survived and made an excellent 62 not-out in 41 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav struck a 9-ball 27*, helping the side get a big NRR boost.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar.

Where to Watch LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Five of the previous eight IPL matches hosted at this venue were won by the chasing side. Dew can be a factor in the second innings, which makes defending a hard task. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be clear on Friday evening. There will be no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be very low, at around 16%, with wind gusts traveling at up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed the Mumbai Indians as strong favourites heading into this game. Despite being an away fixture, MI are given a 67% chance of winning.

Key matchup

The LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has had the upper hand over Suryakumar Yadav. Bishnoi has conceded only 39 runs off 32 deliveries and has dismissed the MI batter three times. This battle in the middle overs will be key.

