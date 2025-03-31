LSG vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 13 – 01/04/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match 13 in Lucknow.

LSG vs PBKS Predictions: The Super Giants Host Punjab Kings As Both Teams Look to Carry Momentum

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs PBKS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Nicholas Pooran to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.40

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most destructive batters in the game, and he has been doing it with great consistency. He hit 75 off 30 in the season opener and followed it up with 70 off 26 in the previous outing. Pooran has 60 average and a 212 strike rate in his last 10 IPL matches.

Total sixes over 17.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.92

The pitches have been better for batting at Lucknow in recent times. This match will feature several quality hitters such as Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Mitch Marsh, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis. All things considered, this feels like a good bet.

Shreyas Iyer to be the top PBKS batter – Stake @ 4.00

Shreyas Iyer was at his best in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. He struck 97 runs off just 42 deliveries, including nine sixes. He has been in good form and seems to have improved his game against his weaknesses.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Lucknow have gotten better since last year. Batting at this ground used to be a nightmare, but that has changed with flatter pitches being served in recent times. The venue hosted seven games last season, with an average first innings score of 183. Expect a good batting pitch for this game as well.

LSG vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Lucknow win the match 1.82 1.86 1.81 1.75 1.81 1.80 Punjab win the match 2.02 2.06 2.00 1.90 2.00 2.00

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have faced each other only four times in the IPL. LSG have been the better side, winning three games, whereas PBKS managed to come out on top only once.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have played two games in the tournament so far, winning and losing one each. In their previous game, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Shardul Thakur was the star of the show, dismantling the explosive SRH line-up with four for 34 in his four overs.

Chasing 191, Mitchell Marsh continued his good form at the top with 52 off 31. Nicholas Pooran delivered a blistering knock of 70 runs in just 26 deliveries as they finished the chase in 16.1 overs.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings began their season with an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans away from home. Having been asked to bat first, Priyansh Arya made his mark on the debut with 47 off 23. Shreyas Iyer made a strong statement with 97 runs in 42 deliveries. Shashank Singh also smashed 44 off 16 as they posted 243 in their 20 overs.

It wasn’t a comfortable win as their bowlers were also taken to the cleaners. Arshdeep Singh picked two for 36 as they managed to hang on to the victory.

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Where to Watch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Four out of seven matches hosted at this ground last year were won by the team batting second. With the dew potentially coming into play, you can expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow could be a bit cloudy on Tuesday evening. But the radar suggests rain should not be an issue for this fixture. The humidity levels are expected to be very low, at around 12%, while wind gusts travel at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Lucknow Super Giants

The bookmakers believe LSG are slight favourites heading into this game. Playing at home, Lucknow are given a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran has been in incredible touch, and stopping him would be the biggest challenge for Punjab Kings. Pooran is brutal on spinners, and his battle against Yuzvendra Chahal could be key. He has hit 37 runs off 29 balls against the leg-spinner while losing his wicket once.

