LSG vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 59 – 09/05/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 59 in Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Predictions: The Super Giants Must Win to Hang In The Race to Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match No.59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 9. The action will unfold at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Virat Kohli is in terrific touch in this tournament. He has scored 505 runs at an average of 63 while striking at 143. Kohli has registered seven fifties from 11 innings. Back him to get a good start here.

RCB to win – Batery Bet @ 1.70, BET HERE

LSG have lost their form, losing four out of the last five matches, while RCB are on a four-match winning streak. RCB have a stronger and deeper batting line-up as well as a much more potent bowling attack.

Aiden Markram over 27.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Aiden Markram has had a pretty decent season for LSG. He has accumulated 348 runs at the top of the order, averaging 31 at a strike rate of 148. Markram has hit four half-centuries and has taken four wickets with the ball.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has usually been a good venue for batting in the last couple of years. The average first innings score here since the start of the 2024 season reads 180 from 12 games. The previous two games, however, have seen slightly slower pitches with assistance for spinners.

LSG vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Lucknow win the match 2.17 2.36 2.15 2.25 1.90 2.05 Bangalore win the match 1.71 1.68 1.70 1.65 1.90 1.65

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other five times in the IPL. RCB have claimed three games while LSG have come out on top two times.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants have had a terrible start to the tournament, but have fallen off the rails recently. They have lost four of the last five games and currently sit with 10 points from 11 games. LSG have to win the remaining fixtures and hope other results go their way.

In the previous game, LSG lost to Punjab Kings by 37 runs in Dharamsala. Akash Singh took 2 for 30, but other bowlers were taken apart. Chasing a huge target of 237, they lost three wickets inside five overs. Ayush Badoni struck 74 off 40 while Abdul Samad hit 45 off 24 to reduce the deficit.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB are in a great position, vying for the top two spots after winning eight out of 11 games. A win here would secure their berth in the playoffs. They are coming off four consecutive victories, most recently edging past Chennai Super Kings by two runs.

Batting first, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell hit fifties at the top of the order before Romario Shepherd blasted 53 in just 14 balls to push the total to 213. Lungi Ngidi later picked three for 30 in his four overs while Yash Dayal defended 15 off the final over.

RCB will have Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood available for this game. Salt missed a couple of games due to illness, while Hazlewood missed one due to an injury. Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out of the tournament, with Mayank Agarwal coming in as a replacement.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

This venue has shown a bias for chasing with the team batting second winning eight of the previous 12 IPL games. Dew can also be a factor in the second innings, making it ideal to chase. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Lucknow could witness partly cloudy weather conditions on Friday evening. There could be 37% cloud cover but with only a 7% chance of precipitation. The humidity is likely to be at around 41%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

As per the betting market, RCB will be the favourites heading into this game. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Josh Hazlewood could be a decisive matchup in this contest. The left-hand batter has made 11 runs from as many deliveries while losing his wicket once.

