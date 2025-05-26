LSG vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 70 – 27/05/2025

Match prediction for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 70 in Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Predictions: RCB Stand A Chance to Secure Qualifier 1 Berth

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last match of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 27. The match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the LSG vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

LSG vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Backing Virat Kohli to get a good start seems reasonable given his consistency and class. He has piled on 548 runs in the season at an average of 61 while striking at 145. Kohli has registered seven fifties and is coming off a 43-run knock.

LSG to win the first 6 overs – Batery Bet @ 1.70, BET HERE

LSG boast of a strong top three in Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran. They have batted with an attacking mindset, and LSG often get great starts. You can back them for another good day on a home pitch.

Mitch Marsh over 27.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Mitch Marsh has had a magnificent campaign for LSG. He has amassed 560 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 161 while averaging 47. The Aussie batter has smashed one century and five centuries.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been an outstanding venue for batting in the last two seasons. The bowlers have struggled to find any assistance here. The average first innings score at the venue this season stands at 180.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs RCB Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Lucknow win the match 2.25 2.28 2.13 2.15 2.20 Bangalore win the match 1.68 1.72 1.71 1.70 1.68

Lucknow win the match 1xBet 2.25 BC Game 2.28 Parimatch 2.13 Rajabets 2.15 Baterybet 2.20 Bangalore win the match 1xBet 1.68 BC Game 1.72 Parimatch 1.71 Rajabets 1.70 Baterybet 1.68

Head-to-Head Record LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have competed against each other five times in the IPL. RCB have won three games while LSG have come out on top two times.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants had a disappointing campaign, failing to reach the playoffs after an excellent start. They have managed 12 points from 13 games, having won only six and lost seven. In the previous game, they defeated the Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Mitchell Marsh was the star of the show with a blistering century, scoring 117 off 64 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran struck 56 in 27 balls as LSG posted 235 on the board. Will O’Rourke then snared three wickets for 27 runs in four overs as they sealed a comfortable victory.

Shardul Thakur has left for England, so he will not be available for this game.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Akash Deep.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have had a superb season, making it into the playoffs with 17 points from 13 games. They have a great chance to book their spot in the top two with a win here. They are coming off a 42-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at this same venue.

The bowlers were all over the place as SRH hammered 231 on the board. Chasing the target, Virat Kohli hit 43 off 25 balls while Phil Salt smashed 62 off 32 deliveries. RCB needed 69 runs in six overs with seven wickets in hand, but lost wickets in a cluster.

Josh Hazlewood has arrived in India and should be available for this game. Tim David is unlikely to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in the previous game.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

In England, fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured chasing with the team batting second winning five of six games this season. With dew potentially playing a role in the second innings, expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Lucknow is likely to witness mainly clear weather conditions on Tuesday evening. There could be little to no cloud cover, with just a 4% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be around 48%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

As per the betting market, RCB will head into this game as favourites. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Yash Dayal could pose some problems to Aiden Markram. The left-arm pacer has conceded 19 runs in 18 balls against Markram and has dismissed him once.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.