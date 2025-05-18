LSG vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 61 – 19/05/2025

Match prediction for LSG vs SRH Match 61 in Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No.61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 19. The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the LSG vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.
Travis Head has had a disappointing campaign this year, but his sheer ability can not be ignored. He has scored 281 runs in the tournament at an average of 28, including two half-centuries.
LSG have lost their form, losing four out of the last five matches. SRH have had a horrendous season, but they still have the resources to beat any team on a given day. You can take a punt on SRH coming out victorious.
Aiden Markram has had a pretty decent season for LSG. He has accumulated 348 runs at the top of the order, averaging 31 at a strike rate of 148. Markram has hit four half-centuries and has taken four wickets with the ball.
The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been a terrific venue for batting in the last couple of years. The average first innings score here since the start of the 2024 season reads 180 from 12 games. The previous two games saw slightly slower pitches with assistance for spinners.
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Baterybet
|Lucknow win the match
|1.71
|1.80
|1.74
|1.75
|1.75
|Hyderabad win the match
|2.16
|2.16
|2.10
|2.05
|2.10
Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other five times in the IPL. LSG have been victorious four times while SRH have managed to win only once. Lucknow defeated Hyderabad by five wickets earlier in this season.
The Super Giants have 10 points to their credit in the season, having won five games while losing six. They are still in the race for the top four but would need other results to go in their favour. LSG lost their previous game against Punjab Kings by 37 runs.
Akash Singh took two for 30, but other bowlers were taken apart. Chasing a huge target of 237, they lost three wickets within the first five overs. Ayush Badoni struck 74 off 40 while Abdul Samad hit 45 off 24 to reduce the deficit.
Mayank Yadav was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, and LSG have roped in Kiwi pacer Will O’Rourke as a replacement.
Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Will O’Rourke.
SRH have been knocked out of the tournament. They have only seven points after playing 11 games, winning three and losing seven of those. Their previous game against the Delhi Capitals was a must-win game.
Pat Cummins picked three for 19 in four overs to restrict the opponents to just 133, but rain denied them a clean shot at victory.
SRH don’t have many player availability issues with Travis Head and Pat Cummins returning. Wiaan Mulder will miss the remainder of the season, but he hasn’t been a part of the playing XI except for one game.
Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat.
Check out the details of where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.
This venue has shown a bias for chasing with the team batting second winning eight of the previous 12 IPL games. Dew can also be a factor in the second innings, making it ideal to chase. Expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Lucknow is likely to be clear and warm on Monday evening. The forecast suggests rain should not be a concern for this game. Expect humidity to be at around 37%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 35 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.
As per the betting market, LSG will be the favourites heading into this game. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this encounter.
Nicholas Pooran vs Pat Cummins could be a decisive matchup in this contest. The left-hand batter has made 41 runs off 26 deliveries while losing his wicket once.
