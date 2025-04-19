MI vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 38 – 20/04/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match 38 in Mumbai.

MI vs CHE Predictions: Mumbai Indians Take On Familiar Foe As They Look To Gain Momentum

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) will resume their rivalry in Match No.38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two most successful franchises in the league are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate to climb up. The Sunday night blockbuster will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs CHE match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MI vs CHE Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

Hardik Pandya over 38.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Hardik Pandya has been bowling well this season, picking up 11 wickets in six innings at a strike rate of 10.9. The all-rounder has looked in good touch with the bat recently. Hardik has hit 42 off 15 and 21* off 9 in two of the last three games.

MI to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Mumbai Indians have more firepower in their batting unit, and they are starting to get in form. CSK, on the other hand, have a struggling line-up that can be vulnerable at this bouncy venue.

Noor Ahmad over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 2.25, BET HERE

The left-arm wrist spinner has been excellent for CSK this season. Noor has taken 12 scalps from seven innings at an economy of 7.12. He took four for 18 when these two teams met earlier this season.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Wankhede Stadium produces some of the best pitches, with something in it for everyone. Seamers generally find good movement with the new ball, but batters can dominate the proceedings afterwards. The previous game, however, witnessed exaggerated help for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 is 173.

ALSO READ:

MI vs CHE Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Mumbai win the match 1.54 1.56 1.61 1.50 1.52 1.58 Chennai win the match 2.49 2.62 2.31 2.30 2.55 2.40

Mumbai win the match 1xBet 1.54 BC Game 1.56 Parimatch 1.61 Stake 1.50 Rajabets 1.52 Baterybet 1.58 Chennai win the match 1xBet 2.49 BC Game 2.62 Parimatch 2.31 Stake 2.30 Rajabets 2.55 Baterybet 2.40

Head-to-Head Record MI vs CHE

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 40 times in the IPL. MI have been victorious 21 times, whereas CSK have won 19 games. The Super Kings have dominated the recent record, winning four of the last five games.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had an awful start to their campaign, losing four of the first five games. But the former five-time champions have kept themselves in the tournament with back-to-back wins. In the previous outing, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the same venue.

Will Jacks picked two for 13 in three overs while Jasprit Bumrah bagged 1 for 21 in four overs to restrict the SRH line-up to 162. The run-chase was a collective effort with their top six scoring 20+ scores. Jacks was the top scorer with 36 off 26.

The leg-spinner Karn Sharma split his right hand’s webbing and could not bowl in the last game. He is likely to be replaced by Vignesh Puthur in this game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are reeling at the bottom of the league table with five losses in seven games. They ended their streak of five defeats in the previous game, beating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (2/24 in three overs) and Noor Ahmad (0/13 in four overs) helped them restrict the opponents to 166.

Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed put on a 52-run stand inside the first five overs. Ravindra made 37 off 22 while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 43 off 37. MS Dhoni played a crucial cameo of 26 not-out in 11 balls to finish the game.

CSK have signed Dewald Brevis as a replacement player, and he should start in the playing XI straightaway. Expect Jamie Overton to sit out.

Possible XII: Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Vijay Shankar, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj.

Where to Watch MI vs CHE IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Batting second has been the preferred option at Wankhede Stadium. The chasing team has won 22 out of 38 IPL matches played here since 2022. Dew played a part in the previous game. All things considered, you can expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

MI vs CHE IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be clear on Sunday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be high at around 73%, while wind gusts travel at up to 34 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed the Mumbai Indians as strong favourites heading into this encounter. Despite losing the last four clashes, MI have a 62% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Suryakumar Yadav has had his struggles against Noor Ahmad. The left-arm wrist spinner has dismissed him twice while SKY has managed to score only 29 runs off 30 deliveries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.