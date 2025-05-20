MI vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 63 – 21/05/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match 63 in Mumbai.

MI vs DC Predictions: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Face Off With The Final Playoffs Spot On The Line

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No.63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It is a crucial match for both teams as a defeat here could end their playoff hopes. The action will unfold at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

MI vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

KL Rahul to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

KL Rahul opened the innings in the previous game and scored an unbeaten 112 in 65 deliveries. He has amassed 493 runs in the tournament at an average of 61 while striking at 148. Rahul averages 74 against Mumbai Indians, including three hundreds and six fifties.

MI to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.68, BET HERE

Mumbai Indians have a good bowling attack, and they know the home conditions well. They have some terrific hitters in the lineup. Back MI to hit the most number of sixes in this game.

Jasprit Bumrah over 20.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jasprit Bumrah has been magnificent in the tournament. He has taken 13 wickets from eight games at an exceptional economy of 6.69. He snared two for 19 in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its outstanding pitches for T20 cricket. Fast bowlers can get good assistance with the new ball, but batters can score big after that phase. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 stands at 173.

ALSO READ:

MI vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Mumbai win the match 1.54 1.55 1.55 1.52 1.50 Delhi win the match 2.51 2.66 2.44 2.55 2.60

Mumbai win the match 1xBet 1.54 BC Game 1.55 Parimatch 1.55 Rajabets 1.52 Baterybet 1.50 Delhi win the match 1xBet 2.51 BC Game 2.66 Parimatch 2.44 Rajabets 2.55 Baterybet 2.60

Head-to-Head Record MI vs DC

These two rivals have faced each other six times in the IPL. Delhi Capitals have won on four occasions, whereas Mumbai Indians have won two times. DC came out on top by 36 runs in their previous encounter earlier this season.

Mumbai Indians

The Hardik Pandya-led side is vying for the fourth spot in the playoffs. They have 14 points from 12 games, having won seven and lost five. Mumbai Indians saw their six-match winning streak end in the previous game, losing to Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Batting first, MI were in a good position at 97-2 in 10.3 overs but lost their way to post 155 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (two for 19) and Trent Boult (two for 22) did an outstanding job to keep the team in the game. But GT needed 14 runs in an over after rain interruption, which Deepak Chahar couldn’t defend.

Mumbai Indians will have most of their squad available for the group stage. Mitch Santner has recovered and should play this game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are just behind MI with 13 points from 12 matches. They need to win this game to keep their destiny in their own hands. DC had an outstanding start with four wins on the trot, but have lost five of the last eight, with one match getting washed out.

The Axar Patel-led team lost to the Gujarat Titans by 10 wickets in their previous game. KL Rahul scored a superb 112 not out in 65 deliveries to help them reach 199. But bowlers couldn’t get through the GT opening pair.

Delhi Capitals are without Mitch Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk. They have roped in Mustafizur Rahman as a partial replacement.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel (wk), Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, T Natarajan.

Where to Watch MI vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium favours chasing, with the team batting second winning 24 out of 41 IPL matches played here since 2022. Dew plays a key role here in the second innings. Expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Mumbai is likely to witness cloudy weather on Wednesday evening. The forecast predicts 100% cloud cover, with a 25% chance of precipitation during match hours. The humidity levels could be high at 80%, while wind gusts travel at up to 17 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers have placed the Mumbai Indians as favourites heading into this game. They have given MI a 61% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

The match-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel could be decisive. SKY has had issues against left-arm spin. He has scored just 60 runs in 68 deliveries against Axar while losing his wicket once.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.