MI vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 56 – 06/05/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match 56 in Mumbai.

MI vs GT Predictions: Critical Clash for Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans With Playoffs Spots On The Line

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match No.56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams will be desperate to win with the playoff scene getting heated up. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MI vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Sai Sudharsan has been sensational in the tournament, piling on runs while taking minimal risks. He has amassed 504 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 154. The left-hand batter has registered five half-centuries in the season.

GT have an excellent top three, but their batters rely more on a traditional style of play and take fewer risks. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have more six-hitters in their line-up.

Prasidh Krishna has had an incredible season with the ball, and he should be effective on the Wankhede pitch. He has taken 19 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 7.43 while striking every 12.3 deliveries. Prasidh had taken two for 18 in four overs the last time these two teams met.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Wankhede Stadium produces arguably the best pitches for T20 cricket. There is generally good movement on offer for seamers with the new ball, but batters can dominate the proceedings afterwards. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 is 173.

MI vs GT Odds IPL 2025

Mumbai win the match 1xBet 1.61 BC Game 1.65 Parimatch 1.66 Rajabets 1.60 Baterybet 1.63 Stake 1.55 Gujarat win the match 1xBet 2.32 BC Game 2.40 Parimatch 2.22 Rajabets 2.35 Baterybet 2.30 Stake 2.20

Head-to-Head Record MI vs GT

These two rivals have faced each other six times in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have won on four occasions, whereas Mumbai Indians have won two times. GT came out on top by 36 runs in their previous encounter earlier this season.

Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions have turned things around after losing four of their first five games. They have 14 points to their credit from 11 matches, with the best net run-rate (1.274) in the competition. Mumbai Indians are on a six-match winning streak, recently obliterating Lucknow Super Giants by 100 runs.

Having been sent in to bat first, MI openers put on a 116-run stand. Rohit Sharma made 53 off 36 while Ryan Rickelton struck 61 in 38 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya had identical scores of 48 off 23 as MI posted 217. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma then bagged three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 15 in his four.

Mitchell Santner has missed the last couple of games due to an injury. If fit, he should return to the playing XI.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans also have 14 points but have one more game in hand. They have won seven games and lost three times this season. The Shubman Gill-led side is coming off a 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, their top three were sublime yet again. Sai Sudharsan hit 48 off 23 while Gill hammered 76 off 38. Jos Buttler also smashed 64 in 37 to take the team to 224.

Prasidh Krishna continued his great form with the ball, picking up 2 for 19 in four overs as they held off the opponents well short. GT allowed Gerald Coetzee in the previous game. Expect them to go with the same line-up.

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Where to Watch MI vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Chasing is a better option at the Wankhede Stadium, with the team batting second winning 23 out of 40 IPL matches played here since 2022. Dew often plays a role in the second innings. With that in mind, you can expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Mumbai is expected to witness partly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. The forecast suggests there could be showers in the afternoon and around 80% cloud cover in the evening. With only a 5% chance of precipitation during match hours, rain should not be a huge concern. The humidity levels could be at 80%, while wind gusts travel at up to 45 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers believe the Mumbai Indians are more likely to come out on top in this encounter. They have given MI a 61% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Shubman Gill has been in fine touch, and his matchup with Jasprit Bumrah could be decisive. Gill has scored 25 runs in 23 deliveries against the best in the world and has been dismissed once.

