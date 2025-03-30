MI vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 12 – 31/03/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 12 in Mumbai.

MI vs KKR Predictions: Mumbai Indians Desperate To Get Off The Mark As They Host Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK) in Match No.12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two former champions will lock horns at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MI vs KKR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top MI batter – 1xBet @ 4.00, BET HERE

In a game where most other MI batters couldn’t score at a decent rate, Suryakumar Yadav made 48 off 28. He has a solid record in Mumbai. Back him to come good in this game.

Mumbai Indians to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.97, BET HERE

Mumbai Indians have struggled with the bat in their first two games. But they have some quality batters in the lineup and should do well at their home venue.

Varun Chakravarthy over 39.5 performance points – Stake @ 2.25, BET HERE

The MI batting unit has had its struggles while dealing with spin. Varun Chakravarthy was excellent in the previous game, picking two for 17. He will be a huge threat to the home side in this game.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best venues in the country. The pitches here offer good assistance for pacers with the new ball, but batters can dominate after the initial phase. The average first innings score at the venue since 2022 stands at 177. The number was 188 in the IPL 2024.

MI vs KKR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Mumbai win the match 1.76 1.79 1.72 1.65 1.72 1.75 Kolkata win the match 2.11 2.18 2.10 2.00 2.10 2.10

Head-to-Head Record MI vs KKR

Mumbai Indians have a dominant record against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have won 23 out of 34 matches as opposed to 11 by KKR. In the last five matches, however, KKR lead the scoreline by 4-1.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had a horrible start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having lost the first two games. They are coming off a 36-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the previous game. Bowling first, most of their bowlers were ineffective, barring Hardik Pandya, who bagged two for 29 in his four overs.

Chasing a big total of 197, both MI openers failed yet again. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav added 62 runs for the third wicket. SKY was the only batter to keep up with the rate, scoring 48 off 28, but others had a frustrating game. MI added Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the previous game but could switch back to the earlier combination.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR lost their opening game of the season to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back with a strong win over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, with two for 17 in his four overs. Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshit Rana also bagged two scalps each as they restricted the opponents to 151.

Quinton de Kock was the star in the run-chase, mowing down the target almost single-handedly. He scored 97 not out in 61 deliveries, finishing the game in 17.3 overs. Sunil Narine missed the previous game due to illness but could be available for this.

Possible XII: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Where to Watch MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

This venue has always favoured the team batting second. The chasing team has won 21 out of 35 IPL matches hosted here since 2022. Dew can also be a factor, so expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy and warm conditions in Mumbai on Monday evening. There could be a 70% cloud cover, but with only a 1% chance of precipitation, rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, while wind gusts travel at up to 30 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

As per the bookmakers, the Mumbai Indians will be favourites heading into this match. They have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Quinton de Kock has struggled against Trent Boult in the shorter format. He has managed to score only 69 runs from 59 deliveries while getting dismissed six times. De Kock is coming off a superb knock. This match-up with the new ball could be vital for MI.

