MI vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 45 – 27/04/2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No.45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It is a crucial contest for the playoffs, with both teams having 10 points to their credit from nine games. The Sunday afternoon fixture will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the action to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to his best. The dynamic batter has amassed 373 runs in the ongoing season, averaging 62 at a strike rate of 166. SKY has hit only two fifties but has scored over 25 in each of the nine innings.

LSG have a strong top three, with Nicholas Pooran, in particular, being a six-hitting machine. But Mumbai Indians have a stronger batting line-up overall, and also possess a quality bowling unit.

Aiden Markram has been excellent in the last few games. He has accumulated 326 runs in the tournament at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 151. Markram has hit four half-centuries in the season and has also picked up four wickets with the ball.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Wankhede Stadium are excellent for T20 cricket. Seamers usually find good assistance with the new ball, while batters can score big if they get set. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 is 173.

MI vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record MI vs LSG

The head-to-head record between these two sides is heavily lopsided. Out of seven encounters, Lucknow Super Giants have won six times while Mumbai Indians have won once.

Mumbai Indians

After four defeats in the first five games, the Mumbai Indians have bounced back well to win four on the trot. They now have 10 points and a healthy net run-rate of 0.673. The Hardik Pandya-led side is coming off a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home.

Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult were excellent with the new ball, reducing the SRH side to 35-5 and eventually restricting them to 143. Boult picked four for 26 in his four overs, and Chahar bagged two for 12 in his four.

Rohit Sharma registered his second consecutive fifty, hitting 70 off 46, while Suryakumar Yadav struck a 19-ball 40 not-out to finish the game with 26 balls to spare.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have the same number of points from the same number of games as MI, but have a poor net run-rate of -0.054. LSG were hammered in their previous game against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

Batting first, the opening pair provided LSG a solid foundation of 87 runs in 10 overs. Mitchell Marsh made 45 off 36 while Aiden Markram scored 52 in 33 deliveries. But the middle order could not capitalise on it, reaching only 159. That proved insufficient as bowlers could not make much impact.

LSG have been taking it slow regarding Mayank Yadav, but the pacer could make his return in this game.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Where to Watch MI vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium has favoured chasing, with the team batting second winning 23 out of 39 IPL matches hosted here since 2022. Considering all factors, you can expect the toss-winner to choose to field first.

MI vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be sunny and clear on Sunday afternoon with no threat of rain. The humidity levels could be around 50%, while wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers believe the Mumbai Indians are favourites heading into this home fixture. Coming off four consecutive victories, MI have a 62% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Jasprit Bumrah will be a key battle in this game. Pooran has scored 13 runs in 18 deliveries against the pacer and has been dismissed two times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.