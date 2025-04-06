MI vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 20 – 07/04/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match 20 in Mumbai.

MI vs RCB Predictions: Jasprit Bumrah Returns for Mumbai Indians As They Take on RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against each other in match No.20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Two of the biggest teams in the league will meet at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MI vs RCB match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MI vs RCB Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli has been the most prolific batter in the history of the league. His record at the Wankhede Stadium is outstanding, having secured 771 runs in the shorter format at 55 average and 149 strike rate.

Mumbai Indians’ batting is heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav, while RCB have more batters in good touch. RCB also have a terrific pace attack for these conditions. You can back them to come out on top in this game.

Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest hope for the Mumbai Indians in the batting unit. He has scored 376 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 47 while striking at 165. SKY was excellent in the previous game, scoring 67 off 43 balls.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches in Wankhede Stadium offer good assistance for seamers and value for shots to batters. There’s significant movement with the new ball, but batters can score big if they get through that initial period. The average batting first innings score at the venue since 2022 reads 174.

Head-to-Head Record MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians hold the upper hand in this rivalry. The two teams have faced each other 35 times, with MI claiming 21 wins and RCB winning 13 games. However, RCB leads the last five encounters by 3-2.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have some serious questions staring them after three losses in the first four games. They couldn’t build on the win over Kolkata Knight Riders at home as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Captain Hardik Pandya picked up five for 36, but MI ended up conceding 203.

Chasing the target, MI lost both openers early, but Naman Dhir brought them back on track with 46 off 24. Suryakumar Yadav kept the hopes alive with his 67 off 43, but the lower middle order couldn’t get the job done.

Rohit Sharma missed the previous game due to a knee injury. He could be back for this fixture. MI could also bring in Bevon Jacobs to strengthen the lower middle order. Jasprit Bumrah has joined the team and is set to feature in this game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB began the tournament with back-to-back victories but lost the third game against Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. Sent to bat first, their top order collapsed to four for 42. Liam Livingstone made 54 off 40 deliveries while Jitesh Sharma struck 33 off 21. Tim David smashed 32 off 18 as they recovered the innings to 169.

Defending the total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Shubman Gill in the powerplay, but RCB bowlers couldn’t get through Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Where to Watch MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium has always favoured chasing, with dew usually coming into play. The chasing team has won 21 out of 36 IPL matches played here since 2022. Expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be clear and warm on Monday evening. Rain should not be a threat with only a 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, while wind gusts travel at up to 39 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

The bookmakers believe Mumbai Indians have a better chance of winning this game. Playing at home, MI have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult in the powerplay could be a key battle in this match. Kohli has scored 74 runs in 63 deliveries against the left-arm seamer and has been dismissed only once.

